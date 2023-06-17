Advanced search
    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
70.91 CAD   -0.25%
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines- The Canadian Press in CBC
Pilots, airlines seek to strike new contracts ahead of peak travel season
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines

06/17/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

June 17 (Reuters) - WestJet group is planning to wind down low-cost carrier Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its main business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The move is part of the integration process by WestJet which completed the acquisition of Sunwing airlines in May.

Once the integration is complete, all Sunwing employees will continue to have employment with Westjet, said Len Corrado, President, Sunwing Airlines, in the internal memo sent to the employees.

The news was first reported by Canadian Press in CBC. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal, Allison Lampert.)


© Reuters 2023
