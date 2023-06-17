WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines

June 17 (Reuters) - WestJet group is planning to wind
down low-cost carrier Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its
main business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The move is
part of the integration process by WestJet which completed the
acquisition of Sunwing airlines in May.
Once the integration is complete, all Sunwing employees will
continue to have employment with Westjet, said Len Corrado,
President, Sunwing Airlines, in the internal memo sent to the
employees.
The news was first reported by Canadian Press in CBC.
(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal,
Allison Lampert.)