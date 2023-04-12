The Future of Online Content Creation - A.I. vs. Humans

Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering tech stocks issues a sector alert looking at the online battle between AI and humans for the future of content creation, featuring Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) (NASDAQ: ONFOW). Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2023/technology/04110Online-Content-Creation.asp.

With all the buzz on Chat GPT and its competitors from Google (Bard) and Microsoft (AI Powered Bing) entering the market, the debate and battle is on for the future of content creation, but as the hype fades the limitations of what AI can and cannot do are becoming apparent. As companies bet on the future of content, it is obvious AI will play a key role, but investors can't underestimate the human potential for creating original content.

Betting on the future of organic content creation and storytelling, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) (NASDAQ: ONFOW) announced in February the completion of the Company's previously announced asset purchase agreement with Contentellect Limited to acquire substantially all its business assets for a purchase price of $850,000 of cash at closing, pursuant to an agreement entered into on January 13, 2023.

From the news: Contentellect was launched in 2018 and began as a specialist content writing service for software-as-a-service companies. Today, 875+ businesses and 65+ agencies rely on Contentellect's software, which helps small-and medium-sized businesses scale their content with blog writing, link building, and more. The service offering consists of copywriting from a 100+ writer talent pool, and outreach services such as content writing services, website link building services, social media marketing services and virtual assistant services to individuals, businesses and agencies. The content created helps customers by improving organic traffic via search engines, enables them to conduct thought-leadership, and gives sales and marketing teams relevant and usable content at the top and middle of the marketing funnel. Contentellect reported $340,000 of adjusted EBITDA in 2022 (on an unaudited basis).

From the news: "We are excited to have completed our acquisition of Contentellect and look forward to capitalizing on the attractive growth opportunities ahead," said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio. "Since inception, Contentellect has steadily expanded its service offering to assist small-and medium-sized companies reach their growth potential, and we are excited to work with Jason and his team to advance Contentellect's strategy and unlock value."

From the news: "Contentellect has an enormous opportunity ahead of it as we navigate the content marketing space, especially with the advent of potentially industry-changing AI technology," said Jason Smit, CEO of Contentellect. "The demand for genuinely great storytelling combined with the expertise to reach the right audiences is only growing, and Contentellect has the tools and know-how to help brands achieve this."

Well known content provider BuzzFeed, Inc. saw their stock rise significantly in late January as they announced they would be incorporating AI into their content creation. The Chat GPT stock frenzy that lifted a lot of related stocks has calmed down and is less volatile as investors settle in and look at results.

While the stock was spiking, Yahoo Finance anchors Dave Briggs, Seana Smith and Jared Blikre discussed BuzzFeed's skyrocketing stock amid news the company will be using A.I. to help with creating some content.

Video Transcript:

JARED BLIKRE: My triple play is BuzzFeed. The stock was rescued from Penny Stock Hill Thursday to rally 130% and another 100% today at the highs. The organization known for memes, that's hanging its head on AI with the likes of Chat GPT. And hold there a second. I'm going get you up a chart of BuzzFeed on the Wi-Fi interactive. Here is the stock today. But here is a max chart. And you can see from that $10 SPAC level, it's been down ever since, except for very, very recently. So we'll have to see if this latest gambit pays off.

Now, the Chat GPT going to be writing polls and quizzes for viewers. We learned that from an email by publisher Jonah Peretti to staff. That was yesterday. Separately today, Journal reporting that BuzzFeed is partnering with Meta to Corral content creators. Now does this deal make sense? Going to be difficult to say. But I got my money on Jonah here. I think it's a kind of-- I think it's a perfect fit for him. I'm not in favor of AI writing in-depth feature length articles here. But for BuzzFeed, where else are they going to go?

DAVE BRIGGS: I don't think it's going to be writing in-depth articles. Jonah has said that newsroom journalism will still be done by human beings. I think this is a win-win without a doubt, Jared. I'm just curious, can you really even get close to justifying that kind of a stock surge? This is really a tweak to what BuzzFeed does. It's not a massive overhaul. It's not massive spending cuts. It's trading, to me, almost like, and you mentioned earlier, a meme stock. That type of rise doesn't make sense, given a subtle tweak to AI.

This week, Intuit Mailchimp and its email marketing and automation launched Email Content Generator (beta), which provides GPT AI technology to allow customers to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice. Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

From the News: "We're on a mission to make Mailchimp the only place where marketers can effortlessly create content optimized for their brand, their marketing channels, their objectives, and every member of their audience," said Rania Succar, CEO at Mailchimp. "AI and text generation tools like ChatGPT have received a lot of attention recently, and for good reason. We see this as a supportive technology for marketers, and we want to provide them with approachable ways to use AI so that they can automate, generate, and optimize content to save time and trust that what we're serving them is tailored to help them reach their goals."

For now, although impressive, Chat GPT ( OpenAI) and other AI content generators are still evolving. Sam Altman @sama, its CEO said on Twitter in late December "ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness."

"It's a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now. It's a preview of progress; we have lots of work to do on robustness and truthfulness."

As AI content expands we may also see more copyright violations. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. recently commenced legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice in London against Stability AI claiming Stability AI infringed intellectual property rights including copyright in content owned or represented by Getty Images. It is Getty Images' position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI's commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators.

Looking to the future, as a recent Forbes article headline states, "AI Content Generation Won't Replace Humans; It Will Make Them More Powerful."

Get a free investor list of tech stocks including digital publishing and AI stocks at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/TSS/stock_list.asp.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner, Play by Play sports and stock news, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast, Cleantech and Climate Change, Exploring Mining, Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: This article featuring Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) (NASDAQ: ONFOW) is paid for content (2250). More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161993