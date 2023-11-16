(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Andrada Mining Ltd - African technology metals mining company with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Namibia - Announces the receipt of USD25 million and associated issue of shares, convertible loan notes and warrants as part of the funding package announced on August 15, with funds advised by Orion Resource Partners. Explains the USD25 comprises a USD12.5 million unsecured tin royalty, a USD2.5 million equity subscription for around 30.5 million shares, and a USD10 million unsecured convertible loan note. Says USD12.5 million (from the royalty) is allocated to increasing tin production at the flagship Uis Mine in Namibia with the balance of USD12.5 million expected to accelerate the lithium and tantalum revenue streams following the drilling results and milestones achieved in the current calendar year.

Quantum Exponential Group PLC - London-based quantum technology investment firm - Announces the conversion of its GBP450,000 investment in Universal Quantum Ltd in exchange for the issue of 84 new shares at a conversion price of 5,319.47 pence each. After the round is closed, company will do a 1:1,000 share split resulting in a final shareholding of 84,000 shares.

Pressure Technologies PLC - Sheffield, England-based engineering firm - Announces completion of the debt refinancing and grant of warrants announced on October 24. States the company has formally executed legal documentation with Rockwood Strategic PLC and Peter Gyllenhammar AB, both major shareholders, in relation to a new Term Loan Facility of GBP1.5 million. The facility has been subject to full drawdown and has been utilised to repay an outstanding bank loan of around GBP0.9 million to Lloyds Banking Group, to settle transaction costs and to provide additional working capital headroom. In conjunction with the facility, the lenders have been issued with around 1.9 million warrants to subscribe for shares at 32 pence each. The warrants may be exercised at any time in the 5 years following drawdown of the facility.

Online Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain research and development company - Sells part of interest in ADVFN PLC for GBP71,377. Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. Adds OBC is now interested in around 3.1 million ADVFN shares or 6.6% of its issued share capital. This interest has a current market value of approximately GBP411,876.

AMTE Power PLC - London-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells developer and manufacturer - Enters conditional subscription agreement to raise GBP2.5 million at 1.7 pence per share from Pinnacle International Venture Capital Ltd. Further, announces placing agreement to raise a further GBP400,000 at 0.5 pence per share and a GBP200,000 convertible loan facility with Pinnacle. Explains any amounts advanced to AMTE under the convertible loan facility shall reduce the amount available under the subscription agreement by a corresponding amount. Says placing and the convertible loan facility are intended to provide the group with sufficient working capital until completion of the subscription agreement.

DCI Advisors Ltd - investor and developer in the residential resort sector - Enters top-up loan agreement for EUR350,000 with a DCI shareholder to provide additional working capital. Explains this shareholder provided an initial loan in April. When combined with the shareholder loans announced previously, all of the shareholder loans are expected to total up to EUR3.0 million. Five previous loans amounted to EUR350,000 each and two loans from funds managed by the same shareholder amounted to USD330,000 in aggregate. The first six loans made up to September have identical terms to one another and are for a 12-month term bearing an interest rate of 12%. Intends to repay these from the proceeds of the sale of assets. The new shareholder loan and one announced on October 6 have identical terms with the previous loans, except that there is no right of prepayment.

