(Alliance News) - Online Blockchain PLC on Tuesday said it was linking up with ElevenLabs to further develop the artificial intelligence capabilities of its products.

The London-based blockchain research and development company said Synthia, the AI assistant it is developing, is utilising ElevenLabs' AI-powered text-to-speech models to generate high quality, human-sounding dialogue.

Online Blockchain is also looking at deploying ElevenLabs' technology so Synthia users can "train" their own models to fully customise their AI assistant.

This would include installing its new multilingual voice generation model, which is capable of accurately producing AI audio in nearly 30 languages. This has the potential to make Synthia accessible to many more millions of users, the company said.

ElevenLabs recently raised USD19 million in a series A funding round led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz and has been valued at USD100 million.

"By joining forces with ElevenLabs in this exciting venture we can combine our large range of varied technical experience to research wider use cases and applications, and develop new AI benefits for end users," said Clem Chambers, chief executive of Online Blockchain.

"We look forward to exploring new markets and driving significant innovation and growth."

Shares in Online Blockchain fell 5.7% to 10.00 pence in London on Tuesday.

