Online Blockchain Plc is a blockchain research and development company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is that of an incubator and investor in Internet and information businesses, developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. It operates through two segments: provision of management services and other. The other segment includes mining, Umbria Bridge network and advertising. The Company is focused on the development of blockchain technology. The Company is engaged in establishing blockchain-related ventures, using the Company's inhouse technology expertise and working with partners to create customer demand and interest in the Company's projects. The Company also owns an interest in ADVFN Plc (ADVFN). ADVFNs principal activity is the development and provision of financial information, primarily via the Internet, research services and the development and exploitation of ancillary Internet sites.