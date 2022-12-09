Advanced search
OnMobile Global : FY 2022-23

12/09/2022 | 01:53am EST
CSR Proposal - 2022-23

Proposal 2022-23

Proposal - VAANI Deaf Children's Foundation

Program

Proposed Cost(INR)

Targeted beneficiaries

Early Identification (NewBorn Screening)

267,750

2000 babies to be screened

Sadhan Resource (Early Intervention)

959,241

350 hearing impaired children in the age group of 4-16 years to be given

individual sessions

Educational Intervention (Language / Maths / communication / motor

development)

Early Intervention (Activity Based Model)

301,000

100 children between 4 and 16 years will be provided these sessions in

Bangalore..

Focused on mainstreaming proposed by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan

To promote reverse inclusion

Community Outreach

490,509

Around 6000 stakeholders to be reached

Twenty-five Audiometric screening camps in the community

Fifteen Community Mobilization drives, advertising, and networking drives in

villages and radio programmes for awareness

Teacher Training Program

80,000

200 teachers to be trained

Four sessions for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers

1 session for Local NGO and Partners teachers training

Youth Transition Program

206,000

50 hearing impaired children to be reached. INR 4120/child - Amount will

be utilized towards uniforms, nutritional supplements and trainer.

Self defense training

Management Indicative Expenses

211,500

Rent / Maintenance / Account Service Personnel / Director / Deputy Program

Head

Grand Total

2,516,000

Area of Focus

Bangalore, Tumkur, Sira, Pavgada,

Chikkanayakanahalli (Karnataka)

Proprietary & Confidential

3

Proposal - Sankara Eye Foundation, India

Objectives

Equipment Required

Cost(INR)

Targeted Beneficiaries/year

Establishing BInocular vision Clinic

Bernell Equipment & specialized charts to

500,000

2500 patients

examine children and those with special needs

Specialised Corneal Diseases Visual

Scleral Contact Lens Set (Purecon , KeraCare &

110,000

150-200 patients

Boston)

rehabilitation

Optical Instrumentation

Manual Keratomer with stand

75,000

No direct benefit in terms of numbers,

Manual Lensometer with stand

will enhance the quality of tests

Archivist System to record

Sidescope beam splitter, C mount with Camera

270,000

Can assist in around 10,000 surgeries

and streaming capability

microscope(for monitoring purposes

and consultation)

To detect pediatric glaucoma

B-Scan

7,45,000

3000-4000 patients

Total

1,700,000

Location

Sankara Eye Hospital, Ludhiana & Anand(Gujarat) to enable eye care in Northern India..AMC of equipments is

whose responsibility? Is it part of contract? - AMC for 1st year is pro-bono; 2nd year onwards, cost will be borne by

Sankara Eye Foundation.

Proprietary & Confidential

4

CSR Proposal 2022-23

INR 4,216,000

VAANI Deaf Children's Foundation

INR 2,516,000

Sankara Eye Foundation, India

INR 1,700,000

Total

INR 4,216,000

Proprietary & Confidential

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OnMobile Global Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
