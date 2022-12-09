OnMobile Global : FY 2022-23
Proposal - VAANI Deaf Children's Foundation
Program
Proposed Cost(INR)
Targeted beneficiaries
Early Identification (NewBorn Screening)
267,750
2000 babies to be screened
Sadhan Resource (Early Intervention)
959,241
350 hearing impaired children in the age group of 4-16 years to be given
individual sessions
• Educational Intervention (Language / Maths / communication / motor
development)
Early Intervention (Activity Based Model)
301,000
100 children between 4 and 16 years will be provided these sessions in
Bangalore..
• Focused on mainstreaming proposed by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan
• To promote reverse inclusion
Community Outreach
490,509
Around 6000 stakeholders to be reached
•
Twenty-five Audiometric screening camps in the community
• Fifteen Community Mobilization drives, advertising, and networking drives in
villages and radio programmes for awareness
Teacher Training Program
80,000
200 teachers to be trained
• Four sessions for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers
• 1 session for Local NGO and Partners teachers training
Youth Transition Program
206,000
50 hearing impaired children to be reached.
INR 4120/child - Amount will
be utilized towards uniforms, nutritional supplements and trainer.
•
Self defense training
Management Indicative Expenses
211,500
• Rent / Maintenance / Account Service Personnel / Director / Deputy Program
Head
Grand Total
2,516,000
Area of Focus
Bangalore, Tumkur, Sira, Pavgada,
Chikkanayakanahalli (Karnataka)
Proposal - Sankara Eye Foundation, India
Objectives
Equipment Required
Cost(INR)
Targeted Beneficiaries/year
Establishing BInocular vision Clinic
Bernell Equipment & specialized charts to
500,000
2500 patients
examine children and those with special needs
Specialised Corneal Diseases Visual
Scleral Contact Lens Set (Purecon , KeraCare &
110,000
150-200 patients
Boston)
rehabilitation
Optical Instrumentation
•
Manual Keratomer with stand
75,000
No direct benefit in terms of numbers,
• Manual Lensometer with stand
will enhance the quality of tests
Archivist System to record
Sidescope beam splitter, C mount with Camera
270,000
Can assist in around 10,000 surgeries
and streaming capability
microscope(for monitoring purposes
and consultation)
To detect pediatric glaucoma
B-Scan
7,45,000
3000-4000 patients
Total
1,700,000
Location
Sankara Eye Hospital, Ludhiana & Anand(Gujarat) to enable eye care in Northern India..AMC of equipments is
whose responsibility? Is it part of contract? - AMC for 1
st year is pro-bono; 2 nd year onwards, cost will be borne by
Sankara Eye Foundation.
CSR Proposal 2022-23
INR 4,216,000
VAANI Deaf Children's Foundation
INR 2,516,000
Sankara Eye Foundation, India
INR 1,700,000
Total
INR 4,216,000
