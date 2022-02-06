Log in
    532944   INE809I01019

ONMOBILE GLOBAL LIMITED

(532944)
OnMobile Global : ONMO social esports gaming platform goes live on Chingari

02/06/2022 | 11:48am EST
Bangalore, February 6th 2022

ONMO, the mobile gaming platform from OnMobile Global is now available on Chingari, India's leading short-form video app and social token.

ONMO will leverage Chingari's 100 million+ growing registered user base to expand it's reach and audience in India. ONMO is redefining mobile gaming by creating a unique platform for casual eSports & social play on 1000s of short gaming moments curated from popular, casual mobile games. The ONMO team across it's global offices in Canada, Sweden and India have been working on the product.

Chingari is India's leading short-video app where users create interesting short videos resulting in several billion content views per month. The app has over 100 million userbase and plans to grow this to over 200 million over the next few quarters. As part of ONMO's distribution strategy, OnMobile led an initial investment in Chingari in April 2021 and has now launched ONMO inside Chingari app for users to play.

Krish Seshadri, CEO, ONMO commented on the partnership saying "ONMO blends social eSports and AI driven game moments. Our short format challenges and Chingari's short-form videos complement each other well. So do the social aspects of ONMO and Chingari. We have launched ONMO in the Chingari app to a select test audience and will ramp up exposure to their entire userbase in a few weeks to provide millions of users with an immersive, entertaining social gaming experience"

Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-founder, Chingari said "Gaming is a dynamic and exciting category of entertainment. Chingari is excited to enter this mutually beneficial partnership with ONMO and provide our audience with an unparalleled social gaming experience on short moments. With Chingari's foray into blockchain and social tokens, we plan to collaborate on other product integrations in the near future"

About Chingari

Chingari started as a short-form video app and is now India's fastest growing social token. Chingari not only offers short-form videos, but is reinventing the creator economy and social commerce with short videos and Blockchain technology. With the strategic partnership with ONMO, Chingari would also be introducing gaming within the app.

About OnMobile and ONMO

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE] [BSE Ltd: 532944], is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Headquartered in Bangalore, India and with offices in all regions of the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tones, Games & Contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 80 million monthly users across the globe. OnMobile is focused on building cutting-edge Mobile Gaming products such as ONMO & Challenges Arena through B2B and D2C channels. A product of OnMobile, ONMO is a direct-to-consumer mobile cloud-gaming platform which offers short game moments across popular game titles. Players can explore different formats of gameplay, 1-on-1 battles, multiplayer tournaments, or solo challenges on the product. With offices in Canada, Sweden, and India, ONMO blends streaming, social gaming, e-sports, and AI into a unique mobile gaming offering.

For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com; www.onmo.com

For media queries, please contact:

pr@onmobile.com
pr@onmo.com

