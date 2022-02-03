Log in
    532944   INE809I01019

ONMOBILE GLOBAL LIMITED

(532944)
OnMobile Global : partners with Dialog to Launch the First Mobile Cloud Ga...

02/03/2022 | 10:31am EST
Bangalore, 3rd February 2022: OnMobile, the global leader in mobile entertainment recently partnered with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, to launch its mobile cloud gaming platform ONMO, a unique mobile gaming offering that blends cloud streaming, social e-sports, and AI to provide an immersive gaming experience.

This next-generation cloud gaming experience provided by ONMO will enable Dialog users to play from the most popular mobile game genres like action, arcade, racing, adventure, puzzles, amongst others. The initial offering is free for a limited period.

ONMO offers more than 60 exciting mobile games across genres with new games added every week. Its challenge creation Vision AI engine brings casual esports to everyone on a social platform with no friction & no prior download necessary.

Krish Seshadri, CEO of ONMO, said "We believe ONMO will emerge as a go-to destination for cloud gaming in the region. We are excited to partner with Dialog to launch the first cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka. The social play aspect, short, curated game moments and virtual rewards will make ONMO a fun & engaging experience for Dialog consumers".

Speaking on the launch of the platform, Anthony Rodrigo, Group Chief Innovation Officer & Chief Architect of Dialog Axiata PLC stated, "We are pleased to be the first mobile operator to launch a commercial cloud gaming platform in Sri Lanka in collaboration with our partner, OnMobile. The initial phase of the ONMO cloud gaming platform has been optimized for smartphones and to run on Dialog's 4G mobile and Home Broadband networks. Furthermore, as a network getting ready for 5G, we are excited about the full potential which 5G will unlock for Cloud Gaming in future".

To provide users with an opportunity to experience the service, this platform has been offered with a free trial subscription and no data charges from the month of December 2021 at the launch event.

About OnMobile

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE] [BSE Ltd: 532944], is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Headquartered in Bangalore, India and with presence in many countries across the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tones, Games & Contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 80 million monthly users across the globe. For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com

For media queries, please contact:

pr@onmobile.com

Disclaimer

OnMobile Global Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 15:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
