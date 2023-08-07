OnMobile Global Limited
Statement of unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
Amount in Rs Millions except data per share
Quarter ended
Year ended
Sl. No Particulars
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited) (Ref Note 6)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1 Revenue from Operations
Mobile entertainment services
1,370.64
1,282.00
1,351.28
5,251.65
Other income (net)
41.36
(12.32)
6.04
107.06
Total Income
1,412.00
1,269.68
1,357.32
5,358.71
2
Expenses
559.39
562.52
643.28
2,431.06
(a) Content fee and royalty
(b) Contest expenses
16.43
(18.66)
17.90
32.90
(c) Cost of software licenses and others
40.77
31.39
37.83
136.50
(d) Employee benefits expenses
281.03
320.72
320.67
1,339.06
(e) Finance costs
5.06
2.50
1.98
5.95
(f) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
28.72
25.77
24.77
102.58
(g) Marketing expenses
230.61
245.19
151.85
754.52
(h) Other expenses
128.81
120.26
103.58
432.74
Total expenses
1,290.82
1,289.69
1,301.86
5,235.31
3
Profit before share of profit/(loss) of associates, exceptional
121.18
(20.01)
55.46
123.40
items and tax (1 - 2)
4
Share of profit/(loss) of associates
0.14
(0.26)
-
0.14
5
Profit before tax and exceptional items (3+4)
121.32
(20.27)
55.46
123.54
6
Exceptional items - net (Refer note 5)
-
(51.64)
-
(51.64)
7
Profit before tax (5+6)
121.32
(71.91)
55.46
71.90
8
Tax expense
(a) Current tax
22.78
(9.53)
11.05
53.61
(b) Earlier year provision
-
(10.60)
-
(10.60)
(c) Deferred tax
6.94
(18.62)
3.20
(27.03)
(d) Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit entitlement
(6.90)
(11.96)
-
(11.96)
Total tax
22.82
(50.71)
14.25
4.02
9
Profit for the period / year (7-8)
98.50
(21.20)
41.21
67.88
10
Other comprehensive income
10.80
A. (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(1.68)
4.18
(1.54)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified
(3.15)
0.49
(1.22)
0.45
to profit or loss
B. (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(101.91)
(58.47)
49.31
36.92
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to
-
(0.08)
0.48
0.18
profit or loss
Other comprehensive income
(94.26)
(59.74)
52.75
36.01
11
Total comprehensive income for the period/ year (9+10)
4.24
(80.94)
93.96
103.89
12
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
98.34
(21.38)
41.21
67.27
Non-controlling interests
0.16
0.18
-
0.61
98.50
(21.20)
41.21
67.88
13
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(94.26)
(59.74)
52.75
36.01
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
(94.26)
(59.74)
52.75
36.01
12
Paid up equity share capital (Face value of Rs 10/- each)
1,060.70
1,060.15
1,056.42
1,060.15
13
Other equity
5,485.99
14 Earnings per share (of Rs. 10 each) (not annualised except for year
ended March 31, 2023)
(a) Basic
0.93
(0.02)
0.39
0.64
(b) Diluted
0.93
(0.02)
0.38
0.64
Statement of unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
1 (a) The consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on August 7, 2023. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company. The report of the statutory auditors is unmodified.
(b) Key numbers of Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are as under:
Amount in Rs. Millions
Quarter ended
Year ended
Particulars
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Total Income
575.23
498.10
559.90
2,277.44
Profit before Tax
54.98
(137.85)
7.46
(25.07)
Net Profit after Tax
47.09
(93.41)
3.66
(20.80)
Standalone results of OnMobile Global limited are available in investors section in www.onmobile.com and also with the stock exchanges where it is listed.
- These financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant circulars issued thereunder.
- The above results include consolidated results of the Company's subsidiaries : OnMobile Singapore Pte Limited, OnMobile Europe B.V., ONMO Sweden AB (formerly known as "Appland AB"), OnMobile USA LLC, Servicios De Telefonia OnMobile SA DE CV, OnMobile Global SA., OnMobile Brasil Sistemas de Valor Agregado Para Comunicacoes Moveis Ltda, OnMobile DE Venezuela C.A, OnMobile Global for Telecommunication Services, OnMobile Senegal SARL, OnMobile Uruguay S.A., OnMobile Bangladesh Private Limited, OnMobile Mali SARL, OnMobile Kenya Telecom Limited, OnMobile Telecom Limited , OnMobile Global Spain S.L.U, OnMobile Costa Rica OBCR SA., OnMobile Uganda Limited, OnMobile Zambia Telecom Limited, OnMobile Madagascar Telecom Limited, OnMobile Rwanda Telecom Limited, OnMobile Nigeria Telecom Limited, OnMobile Tanzania Telecom Limited, OnMobile Ghana Telecom Limited (liquidated w.e.f. April 11, 2022), OnMobile Telecom (SL) Limited (liquidated w.e.f. August 19, 2022), OnMobile Global Solutions Canada Limited, OnMobile Global Italy S.R.L, Onmobile Turkey Telekomunikasyon Sistemleri Limited Şirketi, Onmobile Telecom Burkina Faso, SARL, OnMobile Portugal SGPS Unipessoal LDA (Zona Franca Da Madeira), ONMO Inc (erstwhile OnMobile Live Inc.), 2dayUK Limited., OnMobile Global Limited Columbia S.A.S.(Liquidated w.e.f. July 7, 2022), OnMobile Global South Africa (PTY) LTD, OnMobile South Africa Technologies (PTY) Limited), OnMobile Bangladesh Technologies Private Limited, S.L, 9447-9029 Quebec Inc. (formerly known as Les Productions Back to the Game Inc.) and Technologies Rob0 Inc and associate Mobile Voice Konnect Private Limited.
- The Company is engaged in providing Mobile Entertainment Services and its operations are considered to constitute a single reportable segment in the context of Ind AS 108 - "Operating Segments".
- Exceptional items include Head count restructuring and optimization cost of Rs. 51.64 Million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.
- The figures for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023 as reported in these financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The figures up to the end of the third quarter of previous financial year had only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors of Onmobile Global Limited
François-CharlesSirois Executive Chairman
Place: Montreal, Canada
Date: August 7, 2023
