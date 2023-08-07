14 Earnings per share (of Rs. 10 each) (not annualised except for year

OnMobile Global Limited

Registered office: Tower 1, 94/1C & 94/2, Veerasandra Village, Electronic City Phase-1, Bengaluru- 560100 CIN: L64202KA2000PLC027860 Website: www.onmobile.com

Statement of unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

1 (a) The consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on August 7, 2023. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company. The report of the statutory auditors is unmodified.

(b) Key numbers of Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are as under:

Amount in Rs. Millions Quarter ended Year ended Particulars June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Total Income 575.23 498.10 559.90 2,277.44 Profit before Tax 54.98 (137.85) 7.46 (25.07) Net Profit after Tax 47.09 (93.41) 3.66 (20.80)

Standalone results of OnMobile Global limited are available in investors section in www.onmobile.com and also with the stock exchanges where it is listed.