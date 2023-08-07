Cautionary statement
This presentation may contain statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to future business developments and economic performance of OnMobile Global Limited including its subsidiaries (OnMobile or the Company).
While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.
These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.
OnMobile undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.
This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or deal or subscribe for any shares in the Company and neither any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
Global Leader in Mobile Entertainment
Propelling
Mobile Gaming &
Entertainment
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
August 8th, 2023
Key Highlights
- Revenue at INR 1396 Mn up 3.8% QoQ basis
- Gross profit increased by 9.9% on QoQ basis; Improved Gross Profit margins up 56.3% from 54.8%
- EBITDA increased to INR 123 Mn up ~500% on QoQ and up 58.5% YoY basis
- PAT increased to INR 98 Mn (margin 7.2%)
- Revenue from Challenges Arena has grown close to 22x in the last 9 quarters. 73 cumulative customer agreements for Challenges Arena by Q1FY24 (54 live)
- Revenue from ONMO stood at INR 62 Mn in Q1 up by 18% QoQ and 13x on YoY basis. 25 customers confirmed as on Q1FY24 (10 live)
