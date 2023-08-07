Commenting on Q1FY24 results, Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO,

OnMobile, said,"The quarterly revenue performance has been better than last few quarters, and we are focused to scale it further, for rest of the year. The revenue uptick for ONMO has been encouraging, and it will continue to improve over the upcoming quarters. OnMobile continues to stay focused on profitability, targeting even better results in H2 FY24. We are determined to achieve the objective of creating cutting-edge mobile gaming solutions through our focused execution and continuous efforts to digitize our core B2B business."

Asheesh Chatterjee, Global Group CFO, said, "Gross revenue saw a modest sequential growth of 3.8%, which is a good start for the FY24. We achieved a significant quarterly growth in EBITDA through cost optimization efforts. Further, our PAT stood at INR 98 Mn, which shows a healthy sign for the upcoming quarters."

Consolidated Financial Press Release: