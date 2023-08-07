OnMobile Global Limited
Registered office: Tower 1, 94/1C & 94/2, Veerasandra Village, Electronic City Phase-1, Bengaluru- 560100
CIN: L64202KA2000PLC027860 Website: www.onmobile.com
Statement of unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
Amount in Rs Millions except data per share
Quarter ended
Year Ended
Sl.
Particulars
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
No
(Unaudited)
(Audited) (Ref Note 6)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1 Revenue from Operations
Mobile entertainment services
531.74
521.06
543.06
2,105.57
Other income (Net) (Note No. 4)
43.49
(22.96)
16.84
171.87
Total Income
575.23
498.10
559.90
2,277.44
2
Expenses
(a) Content fee and royalty
32.18
16.33
67.18
137.40
(b) Contest expenses
13.52
(20.11)
17.90
31.18
(c) Cost of software licenses and others
38.33
28.85
32.11
117.07
(d) Employee benefits expense
187.47
220.45
238.96
991.24
(e) Finance costs
4.46
1.52
1.21
5.38
(f) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
18.42
14.82
14.23
58.78
(g) Marketing expenses
129.37
154.57
84.20
445.18
(h) Other expenses
96.50
169.00
96.65
465.76
Total expenses
520.25
585.43
552.44
2,251.99
3
Profit before tax and exceptional items (1-2)
54.98
(87.33)
7.46
25.45
4
Exceptional items (Refer Note 5)
-
(50.52)
-
(50.52)
5
Profit before tax (3-4)
54.98
(137.85)
7.46
(25.07)
6
Tax expense:
(a) Current tax
17.40
(13.80)
2.82
27.93
(b) Current Tax expense relating to prior years
-
(8.86)
-
(10.42)
(c)
Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) credit entitlement
(6.90)
(11.96)
-
(11.96)
(d)
Deferred tax
(2.61)
(9.82)
0.98
(9.82)
Total tax
7.89
(44.44)
3.80
(4.27)
7
Profit for the period/ year (5-6)
47.09
(93.41)
3.66
(20.80)
8
Other comprehensive income
A. (i) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
10.80
(1.68)
4.18
(1.54)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to
0.49
(1.22)
0.45
profit or loss
(3.15)
B. (i) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
(7.48)
(15.27)
(3.28)
(42.29)
(ii) Income tax relating to items that will be reclassified to
-
(0.08)
0.48
0.18
profit or loss
Other comprehensive income
0.17
(16.54)
0.16
(43.20)
9
Total comprehensive income for the period/ year (7+8)
47.26
(109.95)
3.82
(64.00)
10
Paid up equity share capital (Face value of Rs 10/- each)
1,060.70
1,060.15
1,056.42
1,060.15
11
Other equity
6,025.12
12
Earnings per share (of Rs. 10 each) (not annualised except for year ended
March 31, 2023)
(a) Basic
0.44
(0.09)
0.03
(0.20)
(b) Diluted
0.44
(0.09)
0.03
(0.20)
Statement of unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023
- The unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on August 7, 2023. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company. The review report of the statutory auditors is unmodified.
- These financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant circulars issued thereunder
- The Company is engaged in providing Mobile Entertainment Services and its operations are considered to constitute a single reportable segment in the context of Ind AS 108- "Operating Segments"
- Other income for the year ended March 31, 2023 includes Rs. 54.33 Million on account of writeback of intercompany payables (net off receivables) with respect to subsidiaries / overseas branches which are either liquidated or are in the process of liquidation on account of cessation of operations.
- Exceptional items include -
- Amount recorded towards impairment of investments in wholly owned subsidiaries - Rs. 8.51 Million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023
- Head count restructuring and optimization cost of Rs. 42.01 Million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.
- The figures for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023 as reported in these financial results are the balancing figures between audited figures in respect of the full previous financial year and the published year to date figures up to the third quarter of the previous financial year. The figures up to the end of the third quarter of previous financial year had only been reviewed and not subjected to audit.
For and on behalf of Board of Directors of Onmobile Global Limited
François-Charles Sirois Executive Chairman
Place: Montreal, Canada
Date: August 7, 2023
