Statement of unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

The unaudited standalone results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on August 7, 2023. The above results have been subjected to limited review by the statutory auditors of the Company. The review report of the statutory auditors is unmodified.

These financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant circulars issued thereunder

The Company is engaged in providing Mobile Entertainment Services and its operations are considered to constitute a single reportable segment in the context of Ind AS 108- "Operating Segments"

Other income for the year ended March 31, 2023 includes Rs. 54.33 Million on account of writeback of intercompany payables (net off receivables) with respect to subsidiaries / overseas branches which are either liquidated or are in the process of liquidation on account of cessation of operations.

Exceptional items include -

Amount recorded towards impairment of investments in wholly owned subsidiaries - Rs. 8.51 Million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 Head count restructuring and optimization cost of Rs. 42.01 Million for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.