(Cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Osaka, Japan, March 29, 2024 - Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (President and CEO, Gyo Sagara; "the Company") today announced that, as resolved by documents instead of resolution by board meetings on July 25, 2023, it completed cancellation of own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act on March 29, 2024.

Particulars

1. Class of shares cancelled: Common stock of the Company 2. Total number of shares cancelled: 18,732,400 shares

(3.62% of total issued shares prior to cancellation) 3. Date of cancellation: March 29, 2024

(Reference)

Total number of issued shares (after cancellation): 498,692,800 shares