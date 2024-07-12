Osaka, Japan, July 12, 2024 - Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Toichi Takino; "the Company") today announced that the payment procedures were completed on July 12, 2024 as follows for disposal of treasury shares as tenure-based restricted stock compensation and performance-linked restricted stock compensation resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 20, 2024. For more details, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Tenure-based Restricted Stock Compensation and Performance-linked Restricted Stock Compensation" dated June 20, 2024.

1. Disposal of treasury shares as tenure-based restricted stock compensation

(1) Disposal date July 12, 2024 (2) Class and number of shares disposed 23,100 shares of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 2,115 per share (4) Total value of shares disposed 48,856,500 yen (5) Allottees and number thereof; number of disposed shares Board of Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors): 3 persons / 23,100 shares

2. Disposal of treasury shares as performance-linked restricted stock compensation