Ono Pharmaceutical : Notice regarding Differences in the Non-consolidated Financial Results between the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 and the Previous Fiscal Year
May 08, 2024 at 11:05 pm EDT
Osaka, Japan, May 9, 2024 - Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan; President, Toichi Takino; "the Company") today announced that there were differences in the non-consolidated financial results (Japanese standard) between the fiscal year ended March 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the previous fiscal year.
Differences in the full-year non-consolidated financial results between the fiscal year ended March 2024 and the previous fiscal year
(Unit: Millions of yen, except basic earnings per share)
Revenues
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit for the year
Basic earnings
per share（yen）
Previous Results (A)
(FY ended March 2023)
441,242
152,004
150,755
117,190
239.96
Actual Results (B)
(FY ended March 2024)
498,777
187,916
188,036
152,909
318.51
Change（B－A）
57,535
35,912
37,280
35,719
-
Change（％）
13.0
23.6
24.7
30.5
-
Reasons for the differences
In addition to the increased sales of major new products such as Forxiga Tablets for the treatment of diabetes, chronic heart failure and chronic kidney disease, etc., and an increase in royalty income, the Company recorded the lump-sum payment of ¥17.0 billion associated with the settlement of the litigation on patents with AstraZeneca UK Limited. Due to these factors, there were differences in the full-year non-consolidated financial results between the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the previous fiscal year.
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in one business segment. The Pharmaceutical segment involves in the manufacture and sale of drugs for medical and general use. The Company also involves in the clinical development, introduction and derivation of pharmaceuticals.