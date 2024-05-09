　Osaka, Japan, May 9, 2024 - Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan; President, Toichi Takino; "the Company") today announced that there were differences in the non-consolidated financial results (Japanese standard) between the fiscal year ended March 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the previous fiscal year.

  1. Differences in the full-year non-consolidated financial results between the fiscal year ended March 2024 and the previous fiscal year

  2. (Unit: Millions of yen, except basic earnings per share)

    Revenues

    Operating Profit

    Ordinary Profit

    Net Profit for the year

    Basic earnings
    per share（yen）

    Previous Results (A)
    (FY ended March 2023)

    441,242

    152,004

    150,755

    117,190

    239.96

    Actual Results (B)
    (FY ended March 2024)

    498,777

    187,916

    188,036

    152,909

    318.51

    Change（B－A）

    57,535

    35,912

    37,280

    35,719

    -

    Change（％）

    13.0

    23.6

    24.7

    30.5

    -

  3. Reasons for the differences
    In addition to the increased sales of major new products such as Forxiga Tablets for the treatment of diabetes, chronic heart failure and chronic kidney disease, etc., and an increase in royalty income, the Company recorded the lump-sum payment of ¥17.0 billion associated with the settlement of the litigation on patents with AstraZeneca UK Limited. Due to these factors, there were differences in the full-year non-consolidated financial results between the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and the previous fiscal year.

