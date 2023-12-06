This material is intended to notify the press release issued on December 5 (local time) by Bristol Myers Squibb, our license partner for Opdivo.
Please click https://www.bms.com/media/press-releases.html for the original press release.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2023 05:03:15 UTC.