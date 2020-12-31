PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), December 31, 2020 - Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Janus Henderson Group plc 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK

Date of Notification: December 29, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: December 24, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

1