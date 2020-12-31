Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), December 31, 2020 - Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Janus Henderson Group plc
201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK
Date of Notification: December 29, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: December 24, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
1
Notification of December 29, 2020:
Previous
After the transaction
(A) Voting rights
notification
# voting
# voting rights
% of voting rights
rights
Holders of
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
to
to
voting rights
securities
securities
securities
securities
Janus Henderson Group plc
3,424,055
2,453,210
2.98%
Total
3,424,055
2,453,210
0
2.98%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
financial
After the transaction
instruments
# of voting
rights that
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
may be
% of
financial
period or
acquired if
voting
Settlement
financial instruments
date
instrument
date
the
rights
instrument
is exercised
TOTAL
# voting rights
% of voting rights
TOTAL (A + B)
2,453,210
2.98%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Janus Henderson Group plc, Janus Capital Group Inc., Janus Capital Management LLC. Janus Henderson Group plc's Organisational Chart is attached to show the full change of control.
Additional information
Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
