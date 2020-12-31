Log in
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), December 31, 2020 - Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group plc notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 2,453,210 shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on December 24, 2020 to 2.98%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Janus Henderson Group plc

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK

Date of Notification: December 29, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: December 24, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

1

Notification of December 29, 2020:

Previous

After the transaction

(A) Voting rights

notification

# voting

# voting rights

% of voting rights

rights

Holders of

Linked to

Not linked

Linked to

Not linked

to

to

voting rights

securities

securities

securities

securities

Janus Henderson Group plc

3,424,055

2,453,210

2.98%

Total

3,424,055

2,453,210

0

2.98%

0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

After the transaction

instruments

# of voting

rights that

Holders of equivalent

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

may be

% of

financial

period or

acquired if

voting

Settlement

financial instruments

date

instrument

date

the

rights

instrument

is exercised

TOTAL

# voting rights

% of voting rights

TOTAL (A + B)

2,453,210

2.98%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Janus Henderson Group plc, Janus Capital Group Inc., Janus Capital Management LLC. Janus Henderson Group plc's Organisational Chart is attached to show the full change of control.

Additional information

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 730

+32 53 333 708

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

2

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 13:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
