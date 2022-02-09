Press release

09/02/2022 - 10:00 CET [Status]

Ontex announces details for the publication and webcast of its full year and Q4 2021 results

Aalst-Erembodegem, Belgium, February 3, 2022 - Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, will release its full year and Q4 2021 results at 07:00 CET / 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:30 CET / 11:30 GMT.

Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device.

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ontexgroup/20220223_1/

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

Enquiries

 Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com  Media Caroline De Wolf +32 478 93 43 93 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand YouTube.