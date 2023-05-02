Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ontex Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:11 2023-05-02 am EDT
7.740 EUR   -0.45%
01:31pOntex completes the divestment of its Mexican business for a total net amount of 265 million
GL
01:30pOntex completes the divestment of its Mexican business for a total net amount of 265 million
AQ
04/28Ontex announces details for its Q1 2023 results publication
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ontex completes the divestment of its Mexican business for a total net amount of 265 million

05/02/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proceeds to be used to reimburse €220 million term loan

Aalst, Belgium, May 2, 2023 – Ontex Group NV (Euronext: Ontex), a leading international supplier of personal care products, announces that it has completed the divestment of its Mexican business activities to Softys S.A. a personal hygiene company with operations across Latin America and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empresas CMPC S.A., headquartered in Chile.

The transaction includes Ontex’s manufacturing facility in Puebla, Mexico, its branded business in Mexico as well as related exports to certain regional markets. The business employs around 1,000 blue-collar employees and 350 white-collar employees. Ontex’s manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico, will remain with Ontex and will form an integral part of Ontex’s North American operations and supply chain footprint.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO of Ontex, said: “With this transaction, we make a significant step in the implementation of our strategy and in strengthening our balance sheet. While there is more to accomplish, reaching this milestone allows us to focus further on our partner brands and healthcare business in the Core Markets of Europe and North America, where we have significant growth drivers for the future.

Aggregate net cash proceeds received at closing, after the impact of taxes, transaction expenses and balance sheet adjustments are approximately €225 million. This amount is subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The proceeds will be used to repay Ontex’s €220 million term loan. In addition, the parties have agreed to a deferred payment with a value of approximately €40 million, payable to Ontex over a maximum of five years.

***

Contact information

  • Investors         Geoffroy Raskin          +32 53 33 37 30         investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
  • Media              Maarten Verbanck     +32 492 72 42 67       corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Attachment


All news about ONTEX GROUP NV
01:31pOntex completes the divestment of its Mexican business for a total net amount of 265 m..
GL
01:30pOntex completes the divestment of its Mexican business for a total net amount of 265 m..
AQ
04/28Ontex announces details for its Q1 2023 results publication
GL
04/28Ontex announces details for its Q1 2023 results publication
AQ
04/04Ontex publishes annual report and convenes annual shareholders' meeting
GL
04/04Ontex publishes annual report and convenes annual shareholders' meeting
AQ
04/04ONTEX GROUP NV : Annual Report
CO
03/22Transparency Declaration Notification
GL
03/22Transparency Declaration Notification
AQ
03/22ONTEX GROUP NV : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTEX GROUP NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 053 M 2 253 M 2 253 M
Net income 2023 23,8 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
Net Debt 2023 624 M 684 M 684 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,4x
Yield 2023 0,10%
Capitalization 630 M 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart ONTEX GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Ontex Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTEX GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,78 €
Average target price 9,54 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Calvo Paz Chief Executive Officer
Peter Vanneste CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Information Technology
Hans van Bylen Chairman
Annick de Poorter EVP-Research & Development, Sustainability
Ingeborg Boets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTEX GROUP NV24.60%692
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION6.73%49 207
UNICHARM CORPORATION10.20%24 134
ESSITY AB13.68%21 117
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.56%5 181
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.87%3 142
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer