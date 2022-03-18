Ontex : donates 1 million hygiene products for refugees from Ukraine

Aalst, Belgium - March 17, 2022 - Ontex (Euronext: Ontex) today announced that it has donated more than 1 million personal hygiene items for refugees from Ukraine during the past 2 weeks. Hygiene items like diapers, feminine hygiene pads, tampons and adult incontinence products were shipped through Ontex's own supply chain network and with trucks of other production companies, charities and non-governmental organizations.

The more than 1 million donated items were shipped to people in need in Poland and Ukraine.

"We condemn the invasion of Ukraine and deeply regret the escalating humanitarian crisis it creates. Our hearts go out to all the people who are impacted by these events. At Ontex we manufacture products that are critical to the daily hygiene and healthcare of millions of people around the world. We remain committed to finding ways to provide people with personal hygiene solutions in the moments when they count on us", said Esther Berrozpe, CEO, Ontex. "Our short-term focus is on the safety of our teams and on supporting as many impacted people as we can. Therefore, I'm proud our teams and supply chain network in seven countries managed to move more than 1 million hygiene items to refugees in such short notice."

Until March, Ontex had a small commercial team based in Ukraine. We stopped all activities that could represent any safety risks for our employees. All staff are safe and accounted for at the time of publication.

***

To ensure that donated products benefit the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has established a donation policy with guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. For example, it ensures that donated goods reach the right place.

Also these donations are consistent with the human approach of Ontex which was on display the past 2 years during the pandemic, with 4 million products donated.

https://ontex.com/sustainability/building-trust/covid-19-ontex-donations-and-donation-policy/