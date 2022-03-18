Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ontex Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ontex : donates 1 million hygiene products for refugees from Ukraine

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aalst, Belgium - March 17, 2022 - Ontex (Euronext: Ontex) today announced that it has donated more than 1 million personal hygiene items for refugees from Ukraine during the past 2 weeks. Hygiene items like diapers, feminine hygiene pads, tampons and adult incontinence products were shipped through Ontex's own supply chain network and with trucks of other production companies, charities and non-governmental organizations.

The more than 1 million donated items were shipped to people in need in Poland and Ukraine.

"We condemn the invasion of Ukraine and deeply regret the escalating humanitarian crisis it creates. Our hearts go out to all the people who are impacted by these events. At Ontex we manufacture products that are critical to the daily hygiene and healthcare of millions of people around the world. We remain committed to finding ways to provide people with personal hygiene solutions in the moments when they count on us", said Esther Berrozpe, CEO, Ontex. "Our short-term focus is on the safety of our teams and on supporting as many impacted people as we can. Therefore, I'm proud our teams and supply chain network in seven countries managed to move more than 1 million hygiene items to refugees in such short notice."

Until March, Ontex had a small commercial team based in Ukraine. We stopped all activities that could represent any safety risks for our employees. All staff are safe and accounted for at the time of publication.

***

To ensure that donated products benefit the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has established a donation policy with guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. For example, it ensures that donated goods reach the right place.

Also these donations are consistent with the human approach of Ontex which was on display the past 2 years during the pandemic, with 4 million products donated.
https://ontex.com/sustainability/building-trust/covid-19-ontex-donations-and-donation-policy/

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONTEX GROUP NV
07:33aONTEX : donates 1 million hygiene products for refugees from Ukraine
PU
03/03Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Mulls Buyout Of Diaper Maker Ontex
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Ontex Group NV, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23Ontex Group NV Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23Ontex Group NV Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/23ONTEX GROUP NV : Annual results
CO
02/17ONTEX : donates 50 laptops for quarantined schoolchildren
PU
02/09ONTEX : announces details for the publication and webcast of its full year and Q4 2021 res..
PU
01/27ONTEX : donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in Belgium
PU
01/13Ontex Commits To Carbon-neutral Operations By 2030
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTEX GROUP NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 026 M 2 252 M 2 252 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net Debt 2021 772 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 574 M 637 M 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 022
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ONTEX GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Ontex Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTEX GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,09 €
Average target price 8,84 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Esther Fatima Berrozpe Galindo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Vanneste Chief Financial Officer
Hans van Bylen Chairman
Annick de Poorter Director-Quality, Research & Development
Axel Loebel Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTEX GROUP NV1.43%637
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-15.10%40 883
UNICHARM CORPORATION-13.14%21 854
ESSITY AB-21.94%17 245
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.-2.49%5 821
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.63%2 846