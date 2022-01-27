Ontex donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in

Belgium

Donated to families in need, including victims of 2021 floods

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million items to help people on 4 continents

Aalst, Belgium - January 27, 2022 - Given the urgent need for hygiene items for families in need in Belgium, especially in the Eastern region hit by catastrophic floods in the second half of 2021, Ontex Belgium is donating more than 142,000 baby diapers through the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is responsible for distributing the donated materials according to people's needs.

"For families living in poverty, buying baby diapers has a disproportionate impact on the family budget, especially for single parents or large families. People who were already struggling financially before the COVID -19 crisis are struggling even more today," said Jacques Taymans, Head of Corporate Partnerships of the Red Cross French-speakingCommunity in Belgium. "This important donation from Ontex helps us meet an urgent need during the coldest and, for many local families, due to rising energy bills, most expensive months of the year."

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million Ontex products in 14 countries on 4 continents," said Stéphanie Durot, managing director of Ontex in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. "For many years, we have been donating locally as part of our environmental and social policy, trying to reach the most vulnerable groups in society, such as the elderly in poverty, families with financial difficulties and refugees." To ensure that donated products are provided to the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has a donation policywith guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. This for instance to ensure that the donated goods arrive at the right place.

To combat the Covid 19 virus, Ontex has also used its forty years of experience in the manufacture of personal care products to set up a production facility for medical face masksat its plant in Eeklo, Belgium.

