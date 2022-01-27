Log in
    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 01/27 05:33:18 am
6.64 EUR   +2.63%
05:19aONTEX : donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in Belgium
PU
01/13Ontex Commits To Carbon-neutral Operations By 2030
MT
01/13ONTEX : sets science-based targets for climate action
PU
Ontex : donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in Belgium

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Ontex donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in

Belgium

  • Donated to families in need, including victims of 2021 floods
  • Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million items to help people on 4 continents

Aalst, Belgium - January 27, 2022 - Given the urgent need for hygiene items for families in need in Belgium, especially in the Eastern region hit by catastrophic floods in the second half of 2021, Ontex Belgium is donating more than 142,000 baby diapers through the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is responsible for distributing the donated materials according to people's needs.

"For families living in poverty, buying baby diapers has a disproportionate impact on the family budget, especially for single parents or large families. People who were already struggling financially before the COVID -19 crisis are struggling even more today," said Jacques Taymans, Head of Corporate Partnerships of the Red Cross French-speakingCommunity in Belgium. "This important donation from Ontex helps us meet an urgent need during the coldest and, for many local families, due to rising energy bills, most expensive months of the year."

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million Ontex products in 14 countries on 4 continents," said Stéphanie Durot, managing director of Ontex in Belgium, France and Luxembourg. "For many years, we have been donating locally as part of our environmental and social policy, trying to reach the most vulnerable groups in society, such as the elderly in poverty, families with financial difficulties and refugees." To ensure that donated products are provided to the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has a donation policywith guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. This for instance to ensure that the donated goods arrive at the right place.

To combat the Covid 19 virus, Ontex has also used its forty years of experience in the manufacture of personal care products to set up a production facility for medical face masksat its plant in Eeklo, Belgium.

Ontex donates personal care products around the world. For an overview, visit ontex.com:

https://ontex.com/sustainability/building-trust/covid-19-ontex-donations-and-donation- policy/

***

ONTEX PRESS ENQUIRIES

Maarten Verbanck +32492724267 Maarten.verbanck@ontexglobal.com

ONTEX INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Geoffroy Raskin +3253333730 Investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as iD, Serenity, Freelife, Little Big Change, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand YouTube.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
