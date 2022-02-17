Ontex : donates 50 laptops for quarantined schoolchildren
02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
Donated for families in poverty through charity organization
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million personal hygiene items to help people on 4 continents
Aalst, Belgium - February 17, 2022 - To help school children from disadvantaged families who cannot afford a computer to follow lessons from home, Ontex is donating 50 laptop computers. The end-of-lease devices have been decommissioned and will be donated to families in the area surrounding Ontex' headquarters in Aalst, Belgium, through local charity 4Dewereldgroep Aalst.
"This donation will help us help hundreds of disadvantaged families in the region", said Nele Buyl of 4deWereld Aalst. "Single parents or large families with quarantined children often use cell phones to follow lessons remotely with great difficulty, or the children miss classes altogether. Giving children access to a computer at home helps us to work towards more equal educational opportunities, also after the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Since the pandemic began, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million Ontex personal hygiene products in 14 countries on 4 continents," said Annick De Poorter, Executive Vice President Sustainability and Innovation at Ontex. "For many years, we have been donating locally as part of our environmental and social policy, trying to reach the most vulnerable groups in our community, such as the elderly in poverty, families with financial difficulties and refugees."
To ensure that donated products benefit the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has established a donation policywith guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. For example, it ensures that donated goods reach the right place.
Ontex donates personal care products around the world. For an overview, visit ontex.com:
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow Ontex on LinkedIn,Facebook,Instagramand YouTube.
About 4DeWereldgroep Aalst
4deWereldgroep Mensen voor Mensen is an organization giving a voice to the poor to fight for equal rights of people in poverty and for an inclusive society. People experiencing poverty take the floor and share their experiences of injustice and exclusion. Vierdewereldgroep Mensen voor Mensen advocates for concrete changes that address the causes of poverty for all people - in Aalst, Flanders and Belgium.
