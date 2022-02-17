Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ontex Group NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ontex : donates 50 laptops for quarantined schoolchildren

02/17/2022 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ontex donates 50 laptops for quarantined

schoolchildren

  • Donated for families in poverty through charity organization
  • Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million personal hygiene items to help people on 4 continents

Aalst, Belgium - February 17, 2022 - To help school children from disadvantaged families who cannot afford a computer to follow lessons from home, Ontex is donating 50 laptop computers. The end-of-lease devices have been decommissioned and will be donated to families in the area surrounding Ontex' headquarters in Aalst, Belgium, through local charity 4Dewereldgroep Aalst.

"This donation will help us help hundreds of disadvantaged families in the region", said Nele Buyl of 4deWereld Aalst. "Single parents or large families with quarantined children often use cell phones to follow lessons remotely with great difficulty, or the children miss classes altogether. Giving children access to a computer at home helps us to work towards more equal educational opportunities, also after the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Since the pandemic began, Ontex has donated more than 5.3 million Ontex personal hygiene products in 14 countries on 4 continents," said Annick De Poorter, Executive Vice President Sustainability and Innovation at Ontex. "For many years, we have been donating locally as part of our environmental and social policy, trying to reach the most vulnerable groups in our community, such as the elderly in poverty, families with financial difficulties and refugees."

To ensure that donated products benefit the most vulnerable groups in society, Ontex has established a donation policywith guiding principles to increase the transparency of donations. For example, it ensures that donated goods reach the right place.

Ontex donates personal care products around the world. For an overview, visit ontex.com:

https://ontex.com/sustainability/building-trust/covid-19-ontex-donations-and-donation- policy/

***

ONTEX PRESS ENQUIRIES

Maarten Verbanck +32492724267 Maarten.verbanck@ontexglobal.com

ONTEX INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Geoffroy Raskin +3253333730 Investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 10,000 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.comor follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand YouTube.

About 4DeWereldgroep Aalst

4deWereldgroep Mensen voor Mensen is an organization giving a voice to the poor to fight for equal rights of people in poverty and for an inclusive society. People experiencing poverty take the floor and share their experiences of injustice and exclusion. Vierdewereldgroep Mensen voor Mensen advocates for concrete changes that address the causes of poverty for all people - in Aalst, Flanders and Belgium.

For more information, visit vierdewereldgroepaalst.be

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ONTEX GROUP NV
02/09ONTEX : announces details for the publication and webcast of its full year and Q4 2021 res..
PU
01/27ONTEX : donates 142,000 baby diapers to Red Cross in Belgium
PU
01/13Ontex Commits To Carbon-neutral Operations By 2030
MT
01/13ONTEX : sets science-based targets for climate action
PU
2021ONTEX : Santé France donates nearly half a million baby diapers to Red Cross
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Ontex Group NV - Special Call
CI
2021ONTEX : Investor Update
PU
2021Ontex Group NV Presents Its New Technology Climaflex
CI
2021ONTEX Q3 2021 TRADING UPDATE STABILI : LFL in line with prior year and sequential growth M..
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Ontex Group NV, Q3 2021 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 28, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTEX GROUP NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 026 M 2 303 M 2 303 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 772 M 878 M 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 576 M 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 022
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ONTEX GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Ontex Group NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTEX GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,13 €
Average target price 9,43 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Esther Fatima Berrozpe Galindo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Vanneste Chief Financial Officer
Hans van Bylen Chairman
Annick de Poorter Director-Quality, Research & Development
Axel Loebel Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTEX GROUP NV1.93%655
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-7.99%44 153
UNICHARM CORPORATION-14.36%22 274
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG-10.05%20 000
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.1.99%6 063
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.05%3 313