Ontex: towards restructuring its activities in Belgium

June 14, 2024

Ontex Group has announced its intention to restructure its activities in Belgium in order to strengthen its position in the European market.



This project includes the closure of the Eeklo site and the transformation of the Buggenhout site into a center of excellence for incontinence products, with an investment of 40 million euros.



The restructuring will lead to a reduction of 489 positions, bringing the total number of employees in Belgium to 569.



'The planned optimization of Ontex's production and distribution activities in Belgium is a key strategic initiative aimed at boosting operational profitability throughout Europe', the company stresses.



