Ontex: towards restructuring its activities in Belgium
This project includes the closure of the Eeklo site and the transformation of the Buggenhout site into a center of excellence for incontinence products, with an investment of 40 million euros.
The restructuring will lead to a reduction of 489 positions, bringing the total number of employees in Belgium to 569.
'The planned optimization of Ontex's production and distribution activities in Belgium is a key strategic initiative aimed at boosting operational profitability throughout Europe', the company stresses.
