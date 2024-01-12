Official ONTEX GROUP NV press release

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on January 11, 2024.

On January 9, 2024, Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. detained 2,399,214 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 2.91% of voting securities, and thereby crossed downward the threshold of 3%.

Notification details

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Mr. Guo Guangchang, based at Flat A, 29/F, Tower 2, Queen´s Terrace, 1 Queen Street, Hong Kong Fosun International Holdings Ltd., based at Kingston Chambers, PO box 173, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands

Date of threshold crossing: January 9,2024

Threshold crossed: 3% downward

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Date of declaration: January 11, 2024

Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights # voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Mr. Guo Guangchang 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Fosun International Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Fosun Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Fosun International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Fosun Yinkong Holdings (HK) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Bridge Fortune Investment S.à.r.l. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Hauck Aufhäuser Fund Platforms SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Hauck Aufhäuser Fund Services SA 3,200,373 2,399,214 0 2.91% 0.00% Total 3,200,373 2,399,214 0 2.91% 0.00%

Additional information: Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A. is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: see pdf.



Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

