ONTHEMARKET PLC

(OTMP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/13 04:19:54 am
101 GBX   -0.49%
OnTheMarket : Introduction to OnTheMarket - Investor presentation

10/13/2020 | 04:55am EDT

Introduction to OnTheMarket

Investor presentation

October 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of OnTheMarket plc (the Company).

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this presentation may, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" in respect of the Company's operations, performance, prospects and/or financial condition.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any particular expectation will be met, and reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. Additionally, forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No responsibility or obligation is accepted to update or revise any forward-looking statement resulting from new information, future events or otherwise whether following any change to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as a profit forecast.

This presentation and information communicated verbally does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any shares or other securities in the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decisions relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares and other securities of the Company. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

Statements in this presentation reflect the knowledge and information available at the time of its preparation and are subject to change, without notice, at the discretion of the Company. The Company does not undertake to revise or update this information in any way. Liability arising from anything in this presentation shall be governed by English Law. Nothing in this presentation shall exclude any liability under applicable laws that cannot be excluded in accordance with such laws.

2

Introduction to OnTheMarket plc October 2020

Who we are

A leading UK property search portal, majority owned* by estate and lettings agents

nTheMarket.com

* Estate and lettings agents own c65% of the shares in OnTheMarket plc

3

Our business

  • A leading UK property portal, majority-owned* by estate and lettings agents
  • Delivering a premier property search service through OnTheMarket.com
  • Established and supported by leading UK estate and lettings agents as an alternative to other portal providers
  • 32m shares available to broaden agent ownership and recruit new paying agent customers
  • One of the largest portals in the UK residential property market in terms of visitor traffic
  • Growing listings by new homes developers
  • Offering full functionality and value-adding services to agents at sustainably low pricing
  • Portal launched in 2015, listed on AIM in 2018 to accelerate growth strategy

* Estate and lettings agents own c65% of the shares in OnTheMarket plc

4

Introduction to OnTheMarket plc October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Onthemarket plc published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:54:00 UTC
