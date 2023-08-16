76% of active buyers in 63% of sellers in the UK the UK were confident were confident that they that they would purchase would sell their property a property within the next within the next 3 months 3 months

The housing market was remarkably resilient in July. Despite ongoing challenging economic conditions, persistently high inflation and the threat of more interest rate rises to come, serious buyers and sellers remained determined to move.

Once again, our data demonstrates that visitors to our website are serious property seekers, focused on moving, keen to make decisions and get transactions over the line. Our data shows that sentiment remained pretty consistent in July compared with the previous month, with 76% of UK buyers confident that they'd purchase a property within the next three months in July compared to 74% in June. Given all the challenges, it's all the more remarkable that more than three-quarters of would-be buyers remain convinced they will purchase a property in the coming quarter. This picture was consistent across the country with buyer sentiment improving in every region, apart from the West Midlands where there was a slight dip.

Given the time of year and usual seasonal slowdowns, one would expect a percentage point drop here or there to account for this. This seems to be the case with seller sentiment, which isn't as strong as the buyer equivalent, perhaps given the shift in the balance of power towards buyers. Seller sentiment on average fell by one percentage point in July, with 63% of UK sellers confident that they'd sell within the next three months compared to 64% in June. This average number masks some regional variations, with seller sentiment falling in the