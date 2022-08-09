Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Onto Innovation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONTO   US6833441057

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
74.81 USD   -12.10%
ONTO INNOVATION : Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
Onto Innovation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022
BU
Earnings Flash (ONTO) ONTO INNOVATION Posts Q2 EPS $1.28, vs. Street Est of $1.27
MT
Onto Innovation : Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Onto Innovation Announces Results

for Second Quarter 2022

Record revenue of $256 million, resulting in 33% growth over the same period last year

Net income of $52 million, resulting in 47% growth over the same period last year

Wilmington, Mass., August 9, 2022 - Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) ("Onto Innovation," "Onto," or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $256 million grew 33% over the same period last year.

GAAP operating margin of 22% and non-GAAP operating margin of 29%, as compared to 19% and 26%, respectively, during the same period last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.03 increased 45% over the same period last year.

Non-GAAPdiluted earnings per share of $1.28 increased 39% over the same period last year.

Record cash balance totaled $545 million, or $10.98 per share.

2022 Second Quarter Business Highlights

Eleven customers pre-ordered 75 Dragonfly® G3 systems combined with new EB40 modules to be shipped over several quarters for high-speed, all-surface wafer inspection.

Introduced new Echo opaque film metrology system with $20 million initial backlog.

Atlas® V OCD metrology system was qualified for R&D of 2nm devices as well as gate-all-around (GAA) structures at advanced foundry/logic customers.

Recognized $20 million of revenue for JetStep® lithography systems shipped in second quarter and prior quarters as a result of initial customers accepting the tool performance in their production lines.

Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer for Onto Innovation, commented, "Demand for Onto Innovation products continues to be strong. Our team's commitment and alignment to the success of our customers is expanding our opportunities in support of several exciting industry trends including the transition to nanosheet structures, high stack 3D NAND, heterogeneous packaging, and power devices for electric vehicles."

"To increase the depth of our customer collaborations, we are engaging with customers earlier in their planning cycle. As a result, we are able to produce more comprehensive solutions to our customers' challenges. The EB40 module combined with the Dragonfly inspection system and the launch of the Echo metrology system were great examples of this in the second quarter."

Onto Innovation Inc.
Key Quarterly Financial Data

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP

July 2, 2022

April 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

Revenue

$

256,310

$

241,350

$

193,387

Gross profit margin

52

%

54

%

55

%

Operating income

$

57,451

$

58,744

$

35,941

Net income

$

51,575

$

53,330

$

35,051

Net income per diluted share

$

1.03

$

1.07

$

0.71

NON-GAAP

July 2, 2022

April 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

Revenue

$

256,310

$

241,350

$

193,387

Gross profit margin

52

%

54

%

55

%

Operating income

$

73,096

$

74,264

$

49,652

Net income

$

64,001

$

65,628

$

45,879

Net income per diluted share

$

1.28

$

1.31

$

0.92

Outlook

For the third quarter ending October 1, 2022, the Company is providing the following guidance:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $242 million to $258 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.95 to $1.16

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.21 to $1.42

Webcast & Conference Call Details

Onto Innovation will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 9, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results in greater detail. To participate in the call, please dial (888) 220-8451 or international: +1 (646) 828-8193 and reference conference ID 2312657at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on August 9, until 7:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and reference conference ID 2312657 at any time during that period. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, certain acquisition-related expenses and benefits, litigation expenses and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS can also exclude certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and significant discrete tax events.

We exclude the above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.

We utilize several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the performance of the ongoing operation of our business. We believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. We also believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. More specifically, management adjusts for the excluded items for the following reasons:

Amortization of purchased intangibleassets: we do not acquire businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to the purchased intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition or purchase. We believe that excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historic and current results of our operations, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.

Merger or acquisition related expenses and benefits: we incur expenses or benefits with respect to certain items associated with our mergers and acquisitions, such as transaction and integration costs, change in control payments, adjustments to the fair value of assets, etc. We exclude such expenses or benefits as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of our on-going business.

Restructuring charges: we incur restructuring and impairment charges on individual or groups of employed assets, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financials, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods.

Significant litigation charges or benefits and legal costs: we may incur charges or benefits as well as legal costs in connection with litigation and other contingencies unrelated to our core operations. We exclude these charges or benefits, when significant, as well as legal costs associated with significant legal matters, because we do not believe they are reflective of on-going business and operating results.

Income tax expense: we estimate the tax effect of the items identified to determine a non-GAAP annual effective tax rate applied to the pretax amount in order to calculate the non-GAAP provision for income taxes. We also adjust for items for which the nature and/or tax jurisdiction requires the application of a specific tax rate or treatment.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items excluded if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the United States. Investors should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") which include Onto Innovation's business momentum and future growth; the benefit to customers of Onto Innovation's products and customer service; Onto Innovation's ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers' demands and expectations and strengthen its market

position; Onto Innovation's expectations regarding the semiconductor market outlook; Onto Innovation's second quarter 2022 financial outlook; as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation's control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the length, severity and potential business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending and any potential impact as a result of the novel coronavirus situation; the Company's ability to effectively manage its supply chain and adequately source components from suppliers to meet customer demand; its ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights and maintain data security; its ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with its customers and manage appropriate levels of inventory to meet customer demands; and the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation's Form 10-K report for the year ended January 1, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation's current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I

For more information, please contact:

Michael Sheaffer

+1.978.253.6273

Mike.Sheaffer@OntoInnovation.com

(Financial tables follow)

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) - (Unaudited)

July 2, 2022

January 1, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

545,000

$

511,343

Accounts receivable, net

234,731

177,205

Inventories

280,613

243,108

Prepaid and other assets

25,287

16,433

Total current assets

1,085,631

948,089

Net property, plant and equipment

82,986

82,094

Goodwill and intangibles, net

565,553

593,092

Other assets

27,290

26,538

Total assets

$

1,761,460

$

1,649,813

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

111,205

$

96,387

Other current liabilities

65,462

58,139

Total current liabilities

176,667

154,526

Other non-current liabilities

56,850

69,232

Total liabilities

233,517

223,758

Stockholders' equity

1,527,943

1,426,055

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,761,460

$

1,649,813

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) - (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

Revenue

$

256,310

$

193,387

$

497,660

$

362,666

Cost of revenue

124,183

87,931

234,510

166,741

Gross profit

132,127

105,456

263,150

195,925

Operating expenses:

Research and development

25,637

25,507

51,978

47,471

Sales and marketing

16,913

15,429

32,545

28,533

General and administrative

18,306

16,255

34,793

31,814

Amortization

13,820

12,324

27,639

24,681

Total operating expenses

74,676

69,515

146,955

132,499

Operating income

57,451

35,941

116,195

63,426

Interest income, net

661

304

1,038

665

Other expense, net

(859

)

(289

)

(1,063

)

(1,533

)

Income before income taxes

57,253

35,956

116,170

62,558

Provision for income taxes

5,678

905

11,265

3,394

Net income

$

51,575

$

35,051

$

104,905

$

59,164

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.04

$

0.71

$

2.12

$

1.20

Diluted

$

1.03

$

0.71

$

2.10

$

1.19

Weighted average shares

outstanding:

Basic

49,617

49,193

49,525

49,105

Diluted

49,907

49,701

49,909

49,645

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(In thousands, except percentage and per share amounts) - (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

Revenue

$

256,310

$

193,387

$

497,660

$

362,666

Gross profit

$

132,121

$

105,457

$

263,139

$

196,486

Gross margin as percentage of

revenue

52

%

55

%

53

%

54

%

Operating expenses

$

59,026

$

55,805

$

115,780

$

104,960

Operating income

$

73,096

$

49,652

$

147,360

$

91,526

Operating margin as a

percentage of revenue

29

%

26

%

30

%

25

%

Net income

$

64,001

$

45,879

$

129,629

$

82,218

Net income per diluted share

$

1.28

$

0.92

$

2.60

$

1.66

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT,

OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP

GROSS PROFIT, OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages) - (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

U.S. GAAP gross profit

$

132,127

$

105,456

$

263,150

$

195,925

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

Merger and acquisition related expenses

(6

)

1

(11

)

255

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

306

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,121

$

105,457

$

263,139

$

196,486

U.S. GAAP gross margin as a

percentage of‌‌ revenue

52

%

55

%

53

%

54

%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a

percentage of revenue

52

%

55

%

53

%

54

%

U.S. GAAP operating expenses

$

74,676

$

69,515

$

146,955

$

132,499

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

Merger and acquisition related expenses

662

1,386

1,319

2,355

Litigation expenses

1,169

-

2,218

503

Amortization of intangibles

13,820

12,324

27,639

24,681

Non-GAAP operating expenses

59,025

55,805

115,779

104,960

Non-GAAP operating income

$

73,096

$

49,652

$

147,360

$

91,526

GAAP operating margin as a

percentage of revenue

22

%

19

%

23

%

17

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

as a percentage of revenue

29

%

26

%

30

%

25

%

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data) - (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

July 2, 2022

June 26, 2021

U.S. GAAP net income

$

51,575

$

35,051

$

104,905

$

59,164

Pre-tax non-GAAP items:

Merger and acquisition related expenses

656

1,387

1,308

2,610

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

306

Litigation expenses

1,169

-

2,218

503

Amortization of intangibles

13,820

12,324

27,639

24,681

Net tax provision adjustments

(3,219

)

(2,883

)

(6,441

)

(5,046

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

64,001

$

45,879

$

129,629

$

82,218

Non-GAAP net income per

diluted share

$

1.28

$

0.92

$

2.60

$

1.66

ONTO INNOVATION INC

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF THIRD QUARTER 2022

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Low

High

Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.95

$

1.16

Estimated non-GAAP items:

Amortization of intangibles

0.28

0.28

Litigation expenses

0.02

0.02

Net tax provision adjustments

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

1.21

$

1.42

####

Disclaimer

Onto Innovation Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 20:35:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
