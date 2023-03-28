Advanced search
ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
82.81 USD   -2.30%
04:11pOnto Innovation Receives TSMC Honor for Unique Advanced Node and Packaging Technologies
BU
02/24ONTO INNOVATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/10Needham Adjusts Price Target on Onto Innovation to $92 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Onto Innovation Receives TSMC Honor for Unique Advanced Node and Packaging Technologies

03/28/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
The award recognizes Onto’s early collaboration with TSMC’s R&D for optical metrology and inspection technologies

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced the company has received the Novel Technology Collaboration Award from TSMC as part of their initiative recognizing the outstanding contributions of their global suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005734/en/

Mike Plisinski, Onto Innovation CEO, receives Novel Technology Collaboration Award from J.K. Lin, senior vice president at TSMC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mike Plisinski, Onto Innovation CEO, receives Novel Technology Collaboration Award from J.K. Lin, senior vice president at TSMC. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to receive this award from an industry leader like TSMC acknowledging our collaborative development to address their high-value process challenges through the deployment of Onto’s unique product capabilities,” said Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with the talented team at TSMC to create innovative solutions that enable their product roadmap for advanced nodes and advanced packaging.”

“Working together, TSMC and Onto have developed unique process control solutions for advanced logic applications using our Atlas® platform and next-generation advanced packaging applications using our Dragonfly® platform,” added Plisinski.

Onto received the Novel Technology Collaboration Award from TSMC leadership during a ceremony on March 16, 2023. Onto looks forward to continuing its relationship with TSMC as they implement future roadmap strategies that leverage the unique capabilities of Onto’s optical metrology and macro inspection portfolio products.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include statements relating to Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; the benefit to customers and the capabilities of Onto Innovation’s products and customer service; Onto Innovation’s ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations and strengthen its market position, Onto Innovation’s beliefs about market opportunities as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending; the Company’s ability to effectively manage its supply chain and adequately source components from suppliers to meet customer demand; the effects of political, economic, legal, and regulatory changes or conflicts on the Company's global operations; its ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights and maintain data security; the effects of natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, on the global economy and on the Company’s customers, suppliers, employees, and business; its ability to effectively maneuver global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its customers and manage appropriate levels of inventory to meet customer demands; and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-IC


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 810 M - -
Net income 2023 156 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 132 M 4 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark Robert Slicer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
James Harlow Chief Operating Officer
Leo Berlinghieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.25.85%4 132
ASML HOLDING N.V.20.13%257 472
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION19.45%66 897
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.25.39%57 864
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.16.61%15 409
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-2.09%11 972
