    ONTO   US6833441057

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
Onto Innovation : Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2021

07/19/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Onto Innovation will host a conference call in connection with its release of the financial results, which will be broadcast live over the internet. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:

Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 496-4125 or international: +1 (929) 477-0591 and reference conference ID 2955228 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on August 5, 2021, until 7:30 p.m. ET on August 12, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and reference conference ID 2955228 at any time during that period.

A replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.


All news about ONTO INNOVATION INC.
03:20pONTO INNOVATION : Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Cal..
07/14ONTO INNOVATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
07/14Steven R. Roth to Retire as Senior Vice President of Onto Innovation Inc
07/14ONTO INNOVATION : Finance Chief Steven Roth to Retire in 2022
07/14ONTO INNOVATION : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition Plan
07/14Steven R. Roth Plans to Retire as Chief Financial Officer of Onto Innovation ..
07/13ONTO INNOVATION : Joins Responsible Business Alliance as Part of ESG Efforts
07/13ONTO INNOVATION : Joins Responsible Business Alliance
05/14ONTO INNOVATION : Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)
05/12Onto Innovation Inc. Announces Directors Resignations
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 718 M - -
Net income 2021 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 123 M 3 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends ONTO INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 63,69 $
Average target price 84,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Richard Roth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
Leo Berlinghieri Independent Director
Edward J. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.33.94%3 537
ASML HOLDING N.V.48.23%287 013
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION24.61%89 913
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED16.02%68 772
QORVO, INC.12.88%20 643
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.44.53%18 131