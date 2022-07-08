Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29 2022-07-08 am EDT
64.14 USD   -0.99%
10:07aOnto Innovation Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 9, 2022
BU
06/24ONTO INNOVATION INC.(NYSE : ONTO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24ONTO INNOVATION INC.(NYSE : ONTO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 9, 2022

07/08/2022 | 10:07am EDT
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 220-8451 or international: +1 (646) 828-8193 and reference conference ID 2312657 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on August 9, 2022, until 7:30 p.m. ET on August 16, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and reference conference ID 2312657 at any time during that period.

A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I


© Business Wire 2022
