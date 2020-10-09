Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Onto Innovation Inc.    ONTO

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onto Innovation : Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for November 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 09:38am EDT

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that it will release its 2020 third quarter financial results, after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Onto Innovation will host a conference call in connection with its release of third quarter financial results, which will be broadcast live over the internet. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:

November 2, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 437-2398 or International: +1 (856) 344-9206 and reference conference ID 5940747 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on November 2 until 7:30 p.m. ET on November 9, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and conference ID 5940747 at any time during that period.

A replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ONTO INNOVATION INC.
09:38aONTO INNOVATION : Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for ..
BU
08/05ONTO INNOVATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/04ONTO INNOVATION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04ONTO INNOVATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/04ONTO INNOVATION : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
BU
08/03ONTO INNOVATION : Announces Multiple Orders for JetStep® Panel Lithography Syste..
BU
07/29PRODUCT NEWS : Onto Innovation Announces Its New Element™ FTIR Technology
BU
07/09ONTO INNOVATION : Schedules Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for..
BU
06/08PRODUCT NEWS : Onto Innovation Announces Suite of Three New Metrology Systems fo..
BU
05/14ONTO INNOVATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 547 M - -
Net income 2020 22,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 73,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 605 M 1 605 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 340
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ONTO INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Onto Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTO INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 32,88 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
Steven Richard Roth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey A. Aukerman Director
Leo Berlinghieri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.-10.02%1 605
ASML HOLDING N.V.22.18%158 329
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION21.56%51 569
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED19.46%41 929
QORVO, INC.15.84%15 469
ENTEGRIS, INC.64.00%11 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group