Onto Innovation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham’s 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference: The conference will take place virtually on May 20, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. A fireside chat with Onto Innovation management is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cowen’s 2021 Virtual TMT Conference: The conference will take place virtually on June 2, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

Stifel’s 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference: The conference will take place virtually on June 9, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. A fireside chat with Onto Innovation management is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham, Cowen, or Stifel representative.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

