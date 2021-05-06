Log in
ONTO INNOVATION INC.

Onto Innovation : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/06/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham’s 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference: The conference will take place virtually on May 20, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. A fireside chat with Onto Innovation management is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Cowen’s 2021 Virtual TMT Conference: The conference will take place virtually on June 2, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

Stifel’s 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference: The conference will take place virtually on June 9, 2021. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings. A fireside chat with Onto Innovation management is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham, Cowen, or Stifel representative.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 718 M - -
Net income 2021 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 130 M 3 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 96,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 84,20 $
Last Close Price 63,82 $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Richard Roth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
Jeffrey A. Aukerman Independent Director
Leo Berlinghieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.34.22%3 130
ASML HOLDING N.V.35.71%267 593
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION29.38%87 140
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED25.83%68 790
QORVO, INC.9.71%20 677
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.31.00%16 388