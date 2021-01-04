Log in
ONTO INNOVATION INC.

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
Onto Innovation : to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:09pm EST
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. Onto Innovation’s presentation will be webcast live at 2:00 p.m. EST on January 14, 2021. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Onto Innovation’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

Onto Innovation’s management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 14, 2021. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 552 M - -
Net income 2020 29,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 322 M 2 322 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 340
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart ONTO INNOVATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Onto Innovation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTO INNOVATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,80 $
Last Close Price 47,55 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
Steven Richard Roth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey A. Aukerman Director
Leo Berlinghieri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.0.00%2 322
ASML HOLDING N.V.0.00%199 442
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION0.00%68 011
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED-1.28%57 847
QORVO, INC.0.00%18 964
ENTEGRIS, INC.0.00%12 973
