Onto Innovation : to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, being held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. Onto Innovation’s presentation will be webcast live at 2:00 p.m. EST on January 14, 2021. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Onto Innovation’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.

Onto Innovation’s management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 14, 2021. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005724/en/