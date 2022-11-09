Advanced search
ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
2022-11-09
74.44 USD   -1.37%
Onto Innovation to Participate in Morgan Stanley's European TMT Conference in November

11/09/2022 | 12:40pm EST
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, are pleased to participate in Morgan Stanley’s TMT Conference in Barcelona. The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2022 will be held at the Hotel Arts Barcelona on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Morgan Stanley salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 003 M - -
Net income 2022 214 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 736 M 3 736 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 411
Free-Float 98,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 75,47 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Mark Robert Slicer Chief Financial Officer
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
James Harlow Chief Operating Officer
Leo Berlinghieri Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.-25.45%3 736
ASML HOLDING N.V.-29.02%201 713
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-38.14%60 670
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-38.61%43 569
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.8.60%13 595
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.75%11 346