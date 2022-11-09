Onto Innovation to Participate in Morgan Stanley's European TMT Conference in November

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, are pleased to participate in Morgan Stanley’s TMT Conference in Barcelona. The Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2022 will be held at the Hotel Arts Barcelona on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Management will be available during the day for one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Morgan Stanley salesperson.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

