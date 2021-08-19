Onto Innovation : to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

Onto Innovation, Inc., (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Michael Sheaffer, senior director of investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit being held August 31 – September 1, 2021. Onto Innovation management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

