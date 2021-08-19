Log in
    ONTO   US6833441057

ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
  Report
Onto Innovation : to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

08/19/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Onto Innovation, Inc., (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Michael Sheaffer, senior director of investor relations and corporate communications, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit being held August 31 – September 1, 2021. Onto Innovation management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ONTO INNOVATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 763 M - -
Net income 2021 134 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 300 M 3 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 247
Free-Float 98,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 66,98 $
Average target price 90,20 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Plisinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Richard Roth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher A. Seams Chairman
Leo Berlinghieri Independent Director
Edward J. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTO INNOVATION INC.40.86%3 300
ASML HOLDING N.V.67.68%319 707
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION20.59%81 156
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED11.51%62 742
QORVO, INC.8.15%19 985
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.42.07%18 398