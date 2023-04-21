Advanced search
ONTO INNOVATION INC.

(ONTO)
04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
81.65 USD   +2.56%
09:12aSave The Date : Onto Innovation to Host Analyst Event on June 1, 2023
BU
07:41aJefferies Initiates Onto Innovation at Buy With $100 Price Target
MT
04/10Onto Innovation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
Save the Date: Onto Innovation to Host Analyst Event on June 1, 2023

04/21/2023 | 09:12am EDT
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a Company sponsored analyst event on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St., New York, New York 10005. The professional investment community is invited to join Onto’s management team for presentations and engage with our key technology exhibits.

Event Details:

Achieving Growth Outperformance Through Connected Thinking

  • 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET: Onto Executive Team Presentations
    Featuring Mike Plisinski, CEO; Mark Slicer, CFO; Mike Rosa, CMO;
    and Srini Vedula, Sr VP Customer Success
  • 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET: Luncheon and Technology Exhibits
    Featuring metrology, inspection, software, lithography, and advanced interferometry

If you plan to attend in person, please RSVP here.

A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the webcast available for one year on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain combined with our connected thinking approach results in a unique perspective to help solve our customers’ most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient.

With headquarters and manufacturing in the U.S., Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

ONTO-I


© Business Wire 2023
