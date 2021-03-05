Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ontrak, Inc.    OTRK

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.

03/05/2021 | 03:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Federman & Sherwood announces that on March 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is November 5, 2020 through February 26, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-ontrak-inc/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Ontrak, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, May 3, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ONTRAK, INC.
03:55pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD  : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
BU
03:39pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12:49pOTRK LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the D..
PR
10:01aOTRK SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Ontrak, Inc..
PR
09:57aOTRK BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Inves..
BU
03/04ONTRAK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03/04INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
03/04INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
03/04OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fra..
BU
03/03OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,14 $
Last Close Price 24,39 $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terren S. Peizer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curt Medeiros President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Stone Chief Technology Officer
Julia Wright Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.-60.53%428
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.27%90 706
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.22%59 941
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.56%23 737
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS17.87%22 926
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.31%20 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ