WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Ontrak Inc's former chief executive officer, Terren Peizer, was convicted of insider trading by a federal jury in Los Angeles, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The jury convicted Peizer of one count of securities fraud and two counts of insider trading, the department said in a statement. Peizer is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21, it said.

