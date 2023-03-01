Health Care Down on Drug-Price Concerns -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as drugmakers remained under pressure to cut drug prices.

Eli Lilly ticked up after the drug giant said it will cut the list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70% and take other steps to make it easier for patients to afford the drugs.

The founder of telehealth provider Ontrak was charged with insider-trading amid allegations he sold millions of dollars worth of stock while misusing a trading plan commonly employed by executives to avoid suspicion of such activity.

