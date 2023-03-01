Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ontrak, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTRK   US6833731044

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
0.6200 USD   -0.16%
05:10pHealth Care Down on Drug-Price Concerns -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:13pOntrak to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 15, 2023
BU
02:16pUS authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Care Down on Drug-Price Concerns -- Health Care Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies ticked down as drugmakers remained under pressure to cut drug prices.

Eli Lilly ticked up after the drug giant said it will cut the list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70% and take other steps to make it easier for patients to afford the drugs.

The founder of telehealth provider Ontrak was charged with insider-trading amid allegations he sold millions of dollars worth of stock while misusing a trading plan commonly employed by executives to avoid suspicion of such activity.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1709ET

All news about ONTRAK, INC.
05:10pHealth Care Down on Drug-Price Concerns -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:13pOntrak to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 15, 2023
BU
02:16pUS authorities charge healthcare company Ontrak's boss with insider trading
RE
02/22Ontrak : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
02/22Ontrak, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, S..
AQ
02/20Transcript : Ontrak, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/19Ontrak Health to Present at the Maxim Group's Healthcare IT Virtual Conference
BU
01/19New data shows significant reduction in depression and anxiety symptoms for ontrak heal..
AQ
01/18Ontrak Reports Improvement in Mental Health Data for Wholehealth+ Program; Shares Jump
MT
01/18Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTRAK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 18,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 16,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary Louise Osborne Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
James J. Park Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arik Hill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.68.93%17
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.96%107 275
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.45%67 427
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY7.43%21 619
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS2.20%21 112
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-11.56%15 403