  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ontrak, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTRK   US6833731044

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
0.6271 USD   +4.88%
Ontrak CEO Peizer resigns after being charged for insider trading

03/03/2023 | 04:59pm EST
March 3 (Reuters) - Health care company Ontrak Inc's Chief Executive Officer Terren Peizer resigned on March 2, the company said in a filing, a day after U.S. authorities charged him with insider trading.

Peizer sold more than $20 million of Ontrak stock between May and August 2021 while in possession of material non-public negative information related to the company's largest customer, authorities said. The charge marks the first criminal case involving the use of a special trading plan designed to help shield executives from such charges. Executives can use trading plans under rule 10b5-1 as a defense against insider trading charges by planning to sell shares in advance at predetermined times.

But the prearranged stock selling programs have come under criticism in response to a growing body of academic research indicating some executives have used them for suspiciously well-timed trading.

Brandon LaVerne, who has been the company's chief operating officer since 2022, will be the interim chief executive.

LaVerne has also served as Ontrak's chief financial officer from March 2020 to June 27, 2022.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 84,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 18,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary Louise Osborne Co-President & Chief Commercial Officer
James J. Park Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arik Hill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.62.65%16
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-11.50%104 565
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.58%67 511
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY9.07%22 437
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS1.02%21 192
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-10.69%15 553