ONTRAK, INC.

06/09/2022
1.740 USD   -4.92%
Ontrak to Participate at the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference

06/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Format: Presentation available beginning on June 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,2 M 38,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 56,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Mayhew Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Chief Financial Officer
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman
Arik Hill Chief Information Officer
Robert Accordino Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.-70.91%38
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.00%123 106
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-19.92%60 790
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.46%22 003
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY27.01%18 435
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-7.07%16 708