Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ontrak, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTRK   US6833731044

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.250 USD   -6.02%
04/15ONTRAK, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04/15Ontrak, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $25 million in funding from Acuitas Capital LLC
CI
03/09Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Ontrak's Price Target to $2.50 from $13, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ontrak to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1269 for U.S. participants or (914) 800-3841 for international participants and referencing conference ID #5078624. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with behavioral health provider visits and dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ONTRAK, INC.
04/15ONTRAK, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
04/15Ontrak, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $25 million in funding from Acuitas C..
CI
03/09Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Ontrak's Price Target to $2.50 from $13, Keeps Hold Rating
MT
03/09Benchmark Adjusts Ontrak's Price Target to $5 from $16, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/09Wall Street Set to Open Higher, But Volatility Remains Amid Ukraine War
MT
03/09Top Premarket Decliners
MT
03/09RBC Slashes Price Target on Ontrak to $2 From $11, Maintains Sector Perform Rating, Spe..
MT
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Ontrak, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 08, 2022
CI
03/08ONTRAK : Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/08Earnings Flash (OTRK) ONTRAK Posts Q4 Revenue $10.3M, vs. Street Est of $11M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTRAK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,7 M 27,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,33 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 248%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Mayhew Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Chief Financial Officer
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman
Arik Hill Chief Information Officer
Robert Accordino Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.-78.86%28
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.68%133 128
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.34%64 916
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-20.40%23 304
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.64%19 074
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.45%18 634