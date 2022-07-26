Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ontrak, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTRK   US6833731044

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
0.6980 USD   -8.42%
04:06pOntrak to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022
BU
08:05aOntrak Names Judith Feld, MD Chief Medical Officer
BU
07/21ONTRAK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ontrak to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by registering online for dial-in information or via live audio webcast at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events. Participants interested in dialing in to the conference call are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to obtain a unique pin for the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with behavioral health provider visits and dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 16,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 55,9%
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Jonathan E. Mayhew Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary Louise Osborne Co-President & Chief Customer Officer
James J. Park Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman
