Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ontrak, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTRK   US6833731044

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
0.3701 USD   -7.13%
08:08aPrestigious American Journal of Managed Care Publishes Landmark Ontrak Treatment Effect Study
BU
12/12Ontrak Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Non-Compliance of its 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with Minimum Bid Price Requirement
AQ
12/09Ontrak Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Non-Compliance of its 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with Minimum Bid Price Requirement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prestigious American Journal of Managed Care Publishes Landmark Ontrak Treatment Effect Study

12/15/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The independent peer-reviewed journal published the Ontrak findings that “care coaching and behavioral health provider referral programs produce long-term savings, reductions in avoidable utilization, and increases in targeted services to treat behavioral health conditions.”
  • The Treatment Effect Study indicates a $485 per member per month (PMPM) savings over a 24-month period, driven principally by a 66% reduction in inpatient interactions. The study covered 900 eligible members and compared to an equivalently matched control group who were not enrolled in the Ontrak WholeHealth+ program.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the publishing of its Treatment Effect Study in the prestigious American Journal of Managed Care.

The published report was written by data analysts Hilary Placzek, Ph.D., MPH; Peter Bearse, Ph.D.; Bridget Darby, MS; and Marielle Garcia-Huynh in collaboration with Stanford University academics Robert Kaplan, Ph.D. and Jill Glassman, Ph.D. It highlights key results of the study undertaken to determine the effectiveness of care coaching interventions and behavioral health provider referrals like the Ontrak WholeHealth+ program, which engages high acuity populations with chronic comorbidities and underlying behavioral health conditions to drive behavior change, improve health outcomes, and lower costs.

As noted in the published study:

“A care coaching intervention that offers behavioral health (BH) provider referrals produced significant long-term savings, reductions in avoidable inpatient utilization, and increases in office visits and targeted services to treat BH conditions.

  • All-cause medical savings were driven by reductions in inpatient cost and utilization. Conversely, there were increases in all-cause office visits and BH-attributable costs.
  • Savings were sustained throughout the 24-month post index time period, indicating the durability of the program.

These results provide support for a shift toward clinical integration of BH interventions to achieve long-term savings, which is crucial as the US health care system moves toward value-based care with an increased focus on BH interventions.”

Ontrak Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Judith Feld commented, “We are gratified to see the publication of the Treatment Effect Study which validates the effectiveness of our whole-person approach in helping health plans reduce costs by lowering inappropriate utilization like inpatient care and ED visits and increasing appropriate utilization like office visits.”

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at https://ontrakhealth.com/outcomes/


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ONTRAK, INC.
08:08aPrestigious American Journal of Managed Care Publishes Landmark Ontrak Treatment Effect..
BU
12/12Ontrak Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Non-Compliance of its 9.50% Se..
AQ
12/09Ontrak Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Non-Compliance of its 9.50% Se..
BU
11/21ONTRAK, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/09Transcript : Ontrak, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09•company Pays Off In Full Its $ : 30 pm ET Today - Form 8-K
PU
11/09Earnings Flash (OTRK) ONTRAK Reports Q3 Revenue $2.8M
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (OTRK) ONTRAK Posts Q3 Loss $-0.48
MT
11/09Ontrak Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
11/09Ontrak, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONTRAK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,0 M 10,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 575%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terren S. Peizer Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Mary Louise Osborne Co-President & Chief Customer Officer
James J. Park Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arik Hill Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.-94.12%10
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.91%132 290
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-4.76%69 181
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY42.50%21 410
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.44%20 433
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-12.66%17 210