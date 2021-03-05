Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ontrak, Inc.    OTRK

ONTRAK, INC.

(OTRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/05/2021 | 03:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ontrak, Inc. (“Ontrak” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OTRK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ontrak’s largest customer gauged the Company’s performance on the basis of reaching the lowest cost per medical visit possible rather than patient outcomes or medical cost savings. This customer found the Company’s program to be ineffective and was likely to terminate its contract. Because this customer represented a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of this contract would have a significant impact on its financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ontrak, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ONTRAK, INC.
03:55pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD  : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
BU
03:39pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12:49pOTRK LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the D..
PR
10:01aOTRK SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Ontrak, Inc..
PR
09:57aOTRK BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Inves..
BU
03/04ONTRAK ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03/04INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
03/04INVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
03/04OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fra..
BU
03/03OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 428 M 428 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart ONTRAK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ontrak, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTRAK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 42,14 $
Last Close Price 24,39 $
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 72,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Terren S. Peizer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Curt Medeiros President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon H. LaVerne Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Stone Chief Technology Officer
Julia Wright Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTRAK, INC.-60.53%428
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.27%90 706
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.22%59 941
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.56%23 737
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS17.87%22 926
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.31%20 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ