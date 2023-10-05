We will pursue new growth strategies based on the outcomes of our global business reforms.

Return to Operating Profit in FY02/23 for First Time in Four Years

In the Group's financial results for the year ended February28, 2023, net sales increased by ¥7,600 million from the previous fiscal year to ¥176,100 million, and a ¥6,300 million improvement in operating profit/loss brought us back into profit of ¥5,200 million. The greatest factor in the increase in revenue and profit was the recovery of the domestic apparel business, particularly Onward Kashiyama. In addition to the outcomes of our global business reforms that began in FY02/20, thorough inventory controls and discount sales reduction measures, among other factors, resulted in our gross profit margin increasing by 2.9pt from 52.0% in FY02/22 to 54.9% in FY02/23. Selling, general and administrative expense ratio also improved by 0.7pt from 52.7% to 52.0%. Thanks to these results, profits at all levels returned to profitability.

Net profit for the fiscal year fell by ¥5,500 million year on year to ¥3,100 million, but this was due to temporary factors, namely the posting of a massive gain on sale of real estate in the previous fiscal year.

Turning Changes in the Business Environment into Growth Opportunities

The business environment surrounding the fashion business has been undergoing major structural changes since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, those changes include rising consumer awareness of global environmental issues and the advancement of digital transformation (DX).

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic that started in early 2020 had a devastating impact on the global economy and people's lives. In Japan, however, since movement restrictions were lifted in 2022, the recovery trend in the flow of people has become more pronounced, and demand for fashion is recovering.