ONWARD Announces Appointment of Vivian Riefberg to Board of Directors

ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced the appointment of Vivian Riefberg as a non-executive member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Riefberg will join the Board immediately and will serve on its Compensation Committee. Her appointment to the Board will be presented for shareholder approval at the next Annual General Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/

Vivian Riefberg joins the ONWARD Medical Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“Vivian Riefberg is a distinguished expert in health care, government, and strategy. I am excited and honored to welcome her to our Board”, said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer. “Vivian brings a rich understanding of the institutions with which we will collaborate to bring our novel therapies to market, including the U.S. Veterans Health Administration. Her experience and insights will be invaluable as we work to create an entirely new therapeutic domain in neuromodulation and help people with spinal cord injury and other movement disabilities."

“ONWARD has the opportunity to build a very special enterprise that is both successful and impactful”, said Vivian Riefberg. “I have had the privilege to counsel many leading companies during my career. ONWARD has a chance to help people with spinal cord injury by leveraging groundbreaking science, technology, and intellectual property, fueled by a fullhearted mission.”

In 2020, Ms. Riefberg retired as a senior partner with McKinsey & Company, where she held a variety of senior positions, including leader of the Public Sector Practice for the Americas and co-leader of the U.S. Health Care practice. She served on McKinsey & Company’s global board of directors and on the committee evaluating and developing global partners. Ms. Riefberg is currently Professor of Practice at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business where she holds the David C. Walentas Jefferson Scholars Chair. At Darden, Ms. Riefberg focuses on healthcare, consulting, and strategy across the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. Her emphasis is senior executive leadership, including leading during times of uncertainty and crisis, solutions and innovations in healthcare, and women's leadership.

Ms. Riefberg serves on the Board of Signify Health, K Health and Lightrock, an impact investing firm, as well as of the Public Broadcasting System (PBS), Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation and the National Education Equity Lab. She is also an advisory board member for the Smithsonian’s planned American Women’s History Museum. She previously served on the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center Board of Governors and on the NIH Advisory Board for Clinical Research. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), a nonprofit, created to mobilize efforts to solve the child obesity challenge as an outgrowth of First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.

Ms. Riefberg is a frequent speaker at various conferences including the World Economic Forum at Davos. She is also a contributor to leading industry publications on improving U.S. healthcare, addressing government productivity and women’s leadership.

She holds a B.A., magna cum laude in history from Harvard-Radcliffe College and an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD’s ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal-cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a wearable stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top line data were reported in September 2022 from the company’s first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of ARC-EX Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the U.S. and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead that is placed near the spinal cord. The company completed its first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It has substantial operations in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005494/en/