    ONWD   NL0015000HT4

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

(ONWD)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-28 am EDT
5.450 EUR   -2.68%
01:31aONWARD Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in October
BU
09/27Onward Medical N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/27ONWARD Reports First Half 2022 Financial and Operating Results
BU
ONWARD Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in October

09/29/2022 | 01:31am EDT
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming events in October:

  • Investors’ Day Geneva 
    October 5, 2022 
    Geneva, Switzerland 
    Dave Marver, CEO, will give a company presentation.
  • The 3rd Annual Reeve Summit 
    October 13-14, 2022 
    Washington, DC USA 
    Dave Marver will participate in a keynote session, The Power of Partnership to Speed Cures to Market, with Marco Baptista, Chief Scientific Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.
  • Oppenheimer Healthcare Showcase 
    October 18, 2022 
    Palo Alto, CA USA 
    Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will give a company presentation and participate in 1:1 meetings. 
  • VFB Soirées (Flemish Federation of Investors) 
    October 27, 2022 
    Virtual event at 19:30 CET 
    Dave Marver, CEO, will give a company presentation.

Information on upcoming conferences is available in the investor section of the ONWARD website at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD’s ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal-cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a wearable stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top line data were reported in September 2022 from the company’s first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of ARC-EX Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the U.S. and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead that is placed near the spinal cord. The company completed its first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator in May 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It has substantial operations in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
