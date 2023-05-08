Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Onward Medical N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONWD   NL0015000HT4

ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.

(ONWD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:43:01 2023-05-08 am EDT
4.940 EUR   +2.92%
09:58aONWARD Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09:54aOnward Medical N : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/03ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide First Quarter Business Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ONWARD Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

05/08/2023 | 09:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies for people with spinal cord injury, today announces all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) were duly passed. The meeting was held this afternoon in Amsterdam, the Netherlands at 2.00 p.m. CET. Full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found on IR.ONWD.com.

To learn more about ONWARD ARC Therapy™ and the Company’s vision to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

About ONWARD® Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries. The Company’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD ARC Therapy™, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM™) or external (ARC-EX™) systems*, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received eight Breakthrough Device Designations from the US FDA. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top-line data were reported in 2022 from the Company’s first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The Company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the US and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The Company completed the first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator and reported positive interim clinical outcomes for ARC-IM Therapy for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI in 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland, and has a growing US presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). For additional information about the Company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2023 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

*Devices are for investigational use only

For Company Enquiries:
info@onwd.com

For Media Enquiries:
Aditi Roy, VP Communications
media@onwd.com

For Investor Enquiries:
Lara Smith Weber, CFO
investors@onwd.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


All news about ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
09:58aONWARD Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09:54aOnward Medical N : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/03ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide First Quarter Business Update
GL
05/03ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide First Quarter Business Update
AQ
04/25Onward Medical N : – Company Presentation (April 2023)
PU
04/13Onward Medical N : – Company Presentation (April 2023)
PU
04/12ONWARD to Attend Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events
GL
04/12ONWARD to Attend Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events
AQ
03/30ONWARD Publishes First Annual ESG Summary
GL
03/30ONWARD Publishes First Annual ESG Summary
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2,00 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net income 2023 -36,4 M -40,1 M -40,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,97x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 M 160 M 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 72,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Duration : Period :
Onward Medical N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,80 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 317%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Marver Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lara Smith-Weber Chief Financial Officer
Jan K. Öhrström Chairman
Grégoire Courtine Director & Chief Scientific Officer
J. M. Murphy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ONWARD MEDICAL N.V.-22.83%160
PENUMBRA, INC.39.39%11 861
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.40.21%10 549
MASIMO CORPORATION27.00%9 884
NOVOCURE LIMITED-6.98%7 247
GETINGE AB16.83%6 769
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer