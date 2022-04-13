Onward Medical N : Announces Additions to Leadership Team

ONWARD Announces Additions to Leadership Team

Lara Smith Weber to join the company as CFO and Zouhir Mechta to join as VP Operations

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands & LAUSANNE, Switzerland-April 13, 2022--ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announces Lara Smith Weber will join the company as its Chief Financial Officer and Zouhir Mechta will join the company as its Vice President Operations.

New Chief Financial Officer - Lara Smith Weber

Lara Smith Weber will join ONWARD as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2022, bringing an impressive set of qualifications to the company. She most recently served as CFO and Head of Commercial Financial Planning and Analysis for MorphoSys, Inc., while based in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to that, Lara held various finance leadership roles at MorphoSys AG, while based in Munich, Germany. Her roles included Senior VP, Head of Controlling and Corporate Finance, where she led a US$239M NASDAQ IPO in 2018. Previously, Lara spent 7 years at Telefonica Germany in a variety of finance leadership positions and worked for the consulting firm, Booz Allen Hamilton, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Lara earned a BA in German Studies and both a BS and M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. She also earned an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"Lara's NASDAQ IPO experience and her deep and extensive background in finance, accounting, and strategy for publicly traded life science entities in the US and Europe will be a great addition to ONWARD," said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD. "We look forward to welcoming Lara to our leadership team in June and thank Marko Jansen for his excellent service over the past five years."

Marko Jansen, current CFO, will remain in his role until June 1, 2022 and will then step down to pursue other opportunities. Marko will provide services to the company for a period thereafter as needed to assure continuity and support an effective transition.

New Vice President Operations - Zouhir Mechta

Zouhir Mechta will be joining ONWARD as VP Operations, effective May 3, 2022. In this newly established role, he will be a member of the Leadership Team and will drive all aspects of Operations, including manufacturing, supplier relations and development, procurement, logistics, customer service, quality, and information technology.

Zouhir will be charged with helping ONWARD scale and prepare for commercialization. He will further develop our procurement and supplier development capabilities, oversee the selection and installation of enterprise IT systems, and build other capabilities required to take orders, build, store, and ship products, and serve customers in accordance with our standards.

Zouhir is well positioned to lead ONWARD's Operations function, bringing over 20 years of progressive experience with leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Dentsply Sirona,

and Nestlé. He previously served as Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain for Dentsply Sirona for the US, EMEA, and Switzerland, where he managed multiple facilities with over 1,200 staff. He also has experience with scale-up companies and has overseen multiple ERP system installations, established manufacturing systems, and built procurement and customer service capabilities.

Zouhir earned a Master's degree in Process Management from University of Technology Belfort-Montbéliard and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technology Institute F. Buisson. He is also a certified Lean Six-Sigma Black Belt.

"We are transitioning to a commercial stage organization and need to put in place the capabilities required to offer our therapies to the market at scale," said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD. "Zouhir's longstanding experience leading Operations activities for life science companies, particularly scale-ups, will help us with this important transition."

To learn more about ONWARD's ARC Therapy and the company's vision to restore movement, independence and health in people with spinal cord injury, please visitONWD.com.

About ONWARD

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT, completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a significant team in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com. To access our 2022 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com.

For Media Enquiries: media@onwd.com +44 (0) 7884 496 251

For Investor Enquiries: investors@onwd.com

For Company Enquiries: ONWARD -info@onwd.com

